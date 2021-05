State Senator Andre Jacque has spent time garnering interest from people on both sides of the aisle on legislation aiming to fill Wisconsin’s state parks. Jacque is circulating a bill for co-sponsors that would extend the Every Kid Outdoors national program from the Department of the Interior to Wisconsin State Parks. The program offers a free pass to national parks in the United States to fourth graders and their families. Jacque finds this to be an opportune time in a students’ life to learn about outdoor resources around the state, and follow other states’ lead in passing such legislation.