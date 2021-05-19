newsbreak-logo
Owner: Video shows deputy urinating outside Elizabeth City funeral home

13News Now
 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City council member says surveillance footage at a funeral home he owns captured a deputy in uniform urinating on the property. Gabriel Adkins says he believes it was an act of retaliation for joining protests after Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by deputies. He...

