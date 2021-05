$1.5 billion in federal money will flow to New Hampshire under the federal coronavirus recovery plan championed by President Biden and passed by Congressional Democrats. The money comes in the middle of budget season in the New Hampshire State House, where Republican lawmakers and Gov. Chris Sununu hold all the cards. NHPR’s senior political reporter Josh Rogers spoke with All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about the current state of budget talks and the impact that this new federal money may have.