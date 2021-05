Robbie Hunter-Paul will lead a host of stars helping rugby league become the first sport to make mental health training mandatory for all new amateur coaches. As Mental Health Awareness Week starts today, Hunter-Paul and the likes of Keith Senior, Shaun Lunt and Paul Wood will deliver the one-hour sessions. They will equip coaches with the ability to spot the signs of mental health problems in players, with the RFL planning to make them compulsory for all new grassroots coaches from September.