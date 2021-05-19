Nick Wright thinks the Clippers are afraid of the Lakers, tanked to avoid them in playoffs

Denver Nuggets fans should be used to their team and players not getting their fair share of respect. However, sometimes there’s a take that’s so bad, and so unbelievable, that it’s hard to know just how to react. An example of that occurred this week, when Nick Wright of Fox Sports unleashed his controversial opinion via his program “First Things First” on who deserves this year’s MVP award. Wright not only stated his opinion that Chris Paul, not Nikola Jokic, deserves the MVP, which would have been questionable enough, but he also made the bold statement that Jokic would be the worst MVP the league has seen in 35 years.