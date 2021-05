Lamar State College Orange (LSCO)’s Dean Suzonne Crockett congratulated the newly-selected Early College High School students at West Orange-Stark Middle School last week. This new cohort will begin the Early College High School program in the fall when they enter their freshman year at West Orange-Stark High School. The Early College High School Program enables students in 9th-12th grades to combine high school courses and college-level courses to earn an associate degree before they even graduate from high school.