Friends and Family Day/Pentecost Sunday

One of the outcomes of the pandemic I have found to be a great blessing has been the advent of a Tuesday evening men’s gathering. This started as a Zoom Bible study for men back in March of 2020 as our church discontinued in person times together, and when most people were discovering Zoom for the first time. We chose Tuesday night because the ladies of the church where already doing a Zoom group on Wednesday nights. The desire was to create an intentional connection point for our guys to sustain us for the time being. It turned into something much greater.