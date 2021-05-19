newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Society

Friends and Family Day/Pentecost Sunday

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor Instrumental Worship in Honor of the Late Great/Pastor Agnes Ceaser from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Pentecostal Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2133 Simmons Drive in Orange. Free links and refreshments afterwards.

orangeleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#Pentecost Sunday#Pentecostal Sunday#Simmons Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas SocietyOrange Leader

Faith Calendar 5.15.21

Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks before the event. Orange First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Church Garage Sale from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. The event is to help raise funds for youth camp.
Texas SocietyOrange Leader

FAITH: Pandemic creates friends, fellowship

One of the outcomes of the pandemic I have found to be a great blessing has been the advent of a Tuesday evening men’s gathering. This started as a Zoom Bible study for men back in March of 2020 as our church discontinued in person times together, and when most people were discovering Zoom for the first time. We chose Tuesday night because the ladies of the church where already doing a Zoom group on Wednesday nights. The desire was to create an intentional connection point for our guys to sustain us for the time being. It turned into something much greater.
Texas EducationOrange Leader

WO-S’ Frazier Orange Chamber Student of the Month

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce awarded their Student of the Month to West Orange-Stark’s Ashley Frazier. Congrats Ashley. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears had fun welcoming Line 50 at their 2021-2022 Instillation Tea Ceremony. Line 49 was credited... read more.
Texas LifestyleOrange Leader

Master Gardeners: Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus

Now summer is almost upon us, many of you have already purchased your tropical hibiscus. They are one of my favorite plants with such neat flowers. Some of the colors you can find are like they were out of a child’s crayon box all mixed up. Then a lot of you like me, have brought them back outside from our greenhouse, garage or wherever you stored them for the winter.
Texas ObituariesOrange Leader

Bette Wynne Gould Cook

On May 6, 2021, Bette passed away unexpectedly, though peacefully, at her home in Austin. Born April 6, 1952, in Orange, Texas, she was adopted by her parents, Frances Harrison Gould and Albert Davis Gould. Bette was a third-generation Austinite, a member of a family well known in Austin real estate.
Texas GovernmentOrange Leader

Community Briefs 5.15.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.
Texas SocietyOrange Leader

Church Garage Sale

Orange First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Church Garage Sale from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. The event is to help raise funds for youth camp.
Texas Societykogt.com

KC’s Distribute Box Fans

The Knight of Columbus Council 1680 and Assembly 1105 distributed their annual Box Fans Monday May 10th to Bonnie Bufford of the Salvation Army. Members on hand were Grand Knight Juan Cantu, Ray Broomes, Rodney Clark, C.J. LeBlanc, Ray Pousson, Johnny Lucia, Burke Gautreaux, and District Deputy Charles Trahan. The...
Texas Governmentkogt.com

Storm Expo Held Saturday

The Heritage House Museum in Orange hosted The Storm Expo on Saturday. Representatives from Orange County Disaster Rebuild, local first responders, and several other agencies provided information on being prepared for the hurricane season which starts in June. Speakers gave tips on having your insurance coverage up to date, who...
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

OP-ED: Living Life: Keeping your goals in focus

The school year is close to wrapping up and our lives have taken on an even more hectic pace. Dance recital begins this weekend. Setup for the carnival starts on Saturday. A flurry of award nights and programs are on the calendar. A quick trip to Waco for the State Lions Convention is scheduled for next week as well.
Texas SocietyOrange Leader

Sip, Shop, Scholarships

Mathews Jewelers Orange and the Rotary Club of Orange teamed up together to host a fundraising event to help raise scholarship funds for area students. Pior to the April 24 event, Spring Sip and Shop, Orange Rotary was concerned it may have to change the amount given in scholarships from $1000 to $500. The event was such a success the club was able to provide five scholarships to graduating seniors. Tina Romero.
Texas Crime & Safetykogt.com

GW Catches Hog Hunter

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) law enforcement reports. A Jasper County game warden received a call about a deer killed out of season. Upon arriving at the residence, the warden and their partner noticed a bloody cooler with loppers lying next to it. The owner of the residence told the wardens that he picked up the deer from the side of the road. When asked if he notified anyone, the man said, “Yes. I called 911, but no one answered.” It was later determined the individual shot the deer on his property. Citations were issued.
Texas Obituarieskogt.com

John Philip Sudigala

John Philip Sudigala, 77, of Orange, Texas went to be with Jesus on May 9, 2021 at 7:45pm from his home in Orange, TX after battling a long illness. John was born in Manhattan and raised in Baldwin, New York. He graduated from University of Illinois with a B.A in History. John was part of the NROTC program in college and went on to realize his childhood dream of becoming a U.S. Naval Officer.
Texas SocietyOrange Leader

FAITH: Watching the texture and tenor of our tone

A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. The tongue of the wise uses knowledge rightly, but the mouth of fools pours forth foolishness. (Proverbs 15:1-2 NKJV) Have we ever heard the phase “it’s not what you said, it’s how you said it” as a...