Mahomes, Kelce top skill position rankings, Hill cracks top five, per Pro Football Focus

Patrick Mahomes is quite the accomplished NFL player. Drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes is the youngest quarterback in the history of professional football to receive the honor of Super Bowl MVP, and he has been making headlines ever since. His fame has thrusted the athlete into the spotlight with fans clamoring to learn what the QB eats. Mahomes shared with Mens Journal that he, "usually eat(s) four to five meals a day," spreading dinner out across several smaller meals. And according to the blog Post Mates, after throwing six touchdowns with his rocket arm during a September 2017 game, Mahomes celebrated his on-field accomplishment at a KC eatery named Rye. The restaurant shared a glimpse of the super player's order and we have to admit, it sounded delish: "Prime Rib with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, macaroni and cheese with crispy bacon, three-piece fried chicken, and pan-roasted scotch salmon."