St. Louis IT Entrepreneur Network names new leader

Natasha Bahrami is known as "the gin girl" in St. Louis beverage industry circles. And for good reason. Bahrami was the first and only American to be inducted into Gin Magazine's Gin Hall of Fame earlier this year — the highest accolade the magazine bestows upon gin members across the globe. But long before her induction, Bahrami opened The Gin Room in St. Louis in 2014, and created Ginworld, the largest gin festival in the U.S., in 2015.