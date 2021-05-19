newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

St. Louis IT Entrepreneur Network names new leader

By Nathan Rubbelke
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The new leader of ITEN, now part of Lindenwood University, said he plans to expand the organization's reach.

www.bizjournals.com
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

933
Followers
2K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lindenwood University#Iten#Iten#Entrepreneur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Missouri Businessbizjournals

St. Louis agtech startup CoverCress, as it gears up for commercial launch, names new CEO

St. Louis agtech startup CoverCress has a new leader at the top. CoverCress said Thursday it has named Mike DeCamp as president and CEO. He will also join the startup's board of directors. DeCamp most recently served as CoverCress’ chief operating officer, a role he took on in 2020. He will replace CoverCress co-founder Jerry Steiner in the CEO post. Steiner will become the startup’s executive chairman.
Food & DrinksPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Character: Natasha Bahrami puts St. Louis gin scene on the map

Natasha Bahrami is known as "the gin girl" in St. Louis beverage industry circles. And for good reason. Bahrami was the first and only American to be inducted into Gin Magazine's Gin Hall of Fame earlier this year — the highest accolade the magazine bestows upon gin members across the globe. But long before her induction, Bahrami opened The Gin Room in St. Louis in 2014, and created Ginworld, the largest gin festival in the U.S., in 2015.
CollegesDallas News

Young D-FW entrepreneur debuts new social media network before graduating college

It’s hard not to compare one’s own accomplishments when learning about a 22-year-old Baylor University student who’s already launched a clothing line and a podcast, and who has a social media network set to debut around the same time he becomes the first of his siblings to graduate from college this August. But for first-generation Zimbabwean-American Tanaka Isheanesu Tava, tapping into his heritage has given him the courage and strength to dream big.
Illinois Businessindustrial-lasers.com

TRUMPF names new leader for its Smart Factory

TRUMPF (Farmington, CT) has named Kartik Vaidyanathan Iyer as the new Director of the TRUMPF Smart Factory in Hoffman Estates, IL. Reporting directly to Burke Doar, Senior Vice President of TRUMPF, he will succeed Markus Zimmermann, who has assumed the role as head of R&D for TRUMPF Austria. Prior to...
BaseballSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis Cardinals hire diversity, inclusion leader

The St. Louis Cardinals hired a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, a newly formed role for the team. Xavier Scruggs, a former Cardinals player, was chosen for the job. He'll work within the team's baseball operations to advance diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and engage with players on those discussions.