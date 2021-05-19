The 5 Worst Fast-Food Hot Dogs—Ranked!

Chicken is one of the most common forms of protein found on dinner tables throughout the world. Most home cooks have at least one stellar chicken dish they can rely on when they need an impressive dinner in a pinch. According to global trading company KIT International, chicken is the most consumed protein in the world, far surpassing pork and beef with global consumption of around 98.5 million tons. Maybe it's because chicken is known for being a healthy protein source, providing our bodies with low-calorie, low-fat fuel. According to the National Chicken Council, beyond protein, chicken also contains vitamin B12 and choline, essential for healthy brain function. It also boasts tryptophan, an amino acid that raises serotonin in the brain, and a range of other under-consumed vitamins and minerals.