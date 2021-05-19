newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Asian Americans have been in the crosshairs of small-minded bigots | Tammy C. Barney

By Tammy C. Barney
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUwzR_0a4dooNB00
Protestors hold signs that read "hate is a virus" and "stop Asian hate" at the End The Violence Towards Asians rally in Washington Square Park on Feb. 20, 2021 in New York City. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, violence towards Asian Americans has increased at a much higher rate than previous years. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Hate crimes against Asian Americans increased 164% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same time last year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino. The attacks caught on video or described in news reports have been appalling:

In New York’s Times Square on March 29, a Black man kicked a 65-year-old Filipina woman in the stomach and stomped on her head over and over again while yelling anti-Asian statements. The incident occurred in front of security guards who did nothing to intervene as they watched from the lobby of a luxury hotel. One of the guards shamelessly closed the door as the woman lay on the ground with a broken pelvis.

On May 2 in New York, a Black woman struck a 31-year-old Asian woman in the head with a hammer as the victim and her friend walked to the subway, and on March 16, a White mass shooter killed eight women, six of them Asian, at three Atlanta spas.

In Louisiana, none of the 26 hate crimes recorded in 2019 (the last year with data) was driven by anti-Asian hate. But we have anecdotal evidence of a growing problem. A 7th grader at a Metairie school recently told a TV reporter that he was afraid after being bullied for being Asian American. Name-calling was not enough for his bullies. They broke his foot. In an April 8 brproud.com article, LSU’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Ambassadors, who have personally experienced and witnessed Asian hate, said they have seen an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anti-Asian hate is not new. Chinese massacres, the Chinese Exclusion Act and the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II illustrate that discrimination against Asians has existed in the United States for centuries. The origin of the new spate of attacks can be traced back to former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who wrongly blame the Chinese for the spread of COVID-19. This misguided blame has put all Asian Americans in the crosshairs of small-minded bigots.

Tuesday’s passage of the COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act is an important legal step toward preventing anti-Asian violence. The legislation, which the House passed by a 364-62 vote (Republicans cast all 62 opposition votes) creates a Justice Department position focusing on anti-Asian hate crimes and provides resources to beef up state and local reporting. Now headed to President Joe Biden for final approval, the bill also provides online reporting resources in multiple languages.

Another way to stop the hate is to honor Asian heritage and history, communications professional Ted Nguyen said during a recent Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month program. Unfortunately, a lot of Asian American history remains unknown to many Americans — including Asian Americans. Like Black history, Asian American history has been whitewashed or left out of textbooks.

Let’s start with the present day and go backward. Some of our country’s notable businesses were founded by Asian Americans. Eric S. Yuan founded Zoom; Ben Silbermann co-founded Pinterest; James Park started Fitbit; Tony Xu, Stanley Tang and Andy Fang founded DoorDash; and Jenny Ming founded Old Navy. In the film industry, Director Jon M. Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians” broke box office records in 2018, becoming North America’s highest-earning romantic comedy in a decade.

In politics, David Saund of California was the first Asian American, first Indian American and the first Sikh to serve in Congress. Hiram L. Fong, the son of poor Chinese immigrants, was Hawaii’s first U.S. Senator. Patsy Mink of Hawaii was the first Asian American and the first woman of color to serve in Congress. Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be sworn in as vice president of the United States.

The California Gold Rush triggered the first major wave of Chinese immigrants to the U.S. beginning in 1859. According to the Library of Congress, 25,000 had arrived by 1851. Faced with unstable work, hostile locals and a language barrier, the Chinese laborers had no choice but to take on the dangerous job of building the Transcontinental Railroad, completed in 1869.

The first Japanese immigrant was a 14-year-old fisherman who was adopted in 1843 by an American captain who rescued the boy and his crew from a shipwreck 300 miles from Japan’s coast.

But the earliest examples of Asian influence on our country happened right here when Filipino sailors, who worked as crew or indentured servants aboard Spanish ships, jumped ship in the Gulf of Mexico near New Orleans and in 1763 established the first documented Asian American communities in North America.

According to historian Marina Espina, author of Filipinos in Louisiana, the sailors set up eight villages in the state’s bayous. They fought alongside the U.S. in the Battle of New Orleans; built houses on stilts similar to the nipa huts in their homeland; became fishermen; established ethnic organizations; and intermarried with local Cajun and Creole families, now spanning eight to 10 generations of Filipino Americans.

There is so much more to learn about Asian American history and notable Asian Americans. If the anti-Asian haters took a moment to educate themselves, they wouldn’t have time to attack the Asian American elders or children who cannot fight back.

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

210
Followers
190
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Patsy Mink
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#Black Woman#Cal State#Filipina#Lsu#Japanese Americans#Asians#All Asian Americans#Covid#House#Republicans#Justice Department#Aapi#Heritage Month#Zoom#Pinterest#Fitbit#Old Navy#First Indian American#Sikh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
Related
Louisiana GovernmentPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s racism isn’t confined to history; it’s also present today | Tammy C. Barney

I pose this question because I was perplexed when U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), proclaimed on national television last week that America is not racist. Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, made this declaration during his Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress April 29. I was even more perplexed to learn that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris agree with him.
MinoritiesPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Nothing but racism explains Black women’s higher rate of horrible birth stories | Jarvis DeBerry

Tatyana Ali, who starred as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, entered Harvard the next year where she double majored in government and African-American studies. In 2016, Ali and her husband, an English professor at Stanford, welcomed their first child, but only after mother and baby were roughly treated […] The post Nothing but racism explains Black women’s higher rate of horrible birth stories | Jarvis DeBerry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Charitiesculturalweekly.com

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) Launch

Amid the rise and proliferation of hate crimes against Asian Americans over the past year, triggered by the false sense of blame levied against Asians for the spread of COVID-19, we are seeing more active organizing around AAPI rights and justice. One such new organization that just launched is The...
Minnesota Governmentstlouispark.org

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a celebration of the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. In 1992, Congress passed legislation designating the entire month of May to celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. The interim director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center offers their thoughts on why this year’s commemoration feels different.
Minoritiesloc.gov

Honoring Asian Americans: A Cornerstone of American Business

This post was written by Lynn Weinstein a Business Reference Librarian in the Science, Technology, and Business Division. Asian-owned businesses make up 10 percent of all businesses in United States (approximately 555,262 employer establishments), and during the COVID-19 pandemic many have felt the effects of a new rise in anti-Asian sentiment. Some Asian American businesses have been boycotted or vandalized, and some employees and owners have been physically and verbally abused.
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

The Mental State of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

Hate violence increases racial trauma and many other mental health concerns for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) COVID-19 pandemic has increased negative mental health symptoms for general population; people with prior mental illness especially vulnerable. Prior to the pandemic, AAPIs have been susceptible to myriad mental health inequities, such...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Press

LAAUNCH: Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change

Survey Reveals 8 Out Of 10 Asian Americans Say They Are Discriminated Against And 77% Do Not Feel Respected In The U.S. SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) today announced the findings of its inaugural STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.), a comprehensive assessment of Americans' attitudes toward Asian Americans, and one of the first such studies in 20 years. The survey reveals 8 out of 10 Asian Americans say they are discriminated against in the U.S. and 77% do not feel respected. The STAATUS Index examines stereotypes and prejudices that have affected Asian Americans for generations.
Idaho Societybonnersferryherald.com

Asian Americans and social justice

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and we should note recent achievements. Congress finally acknowledged the 20,000 Chinese Americans who, despite intense racism, served in the U.S. military during the Second World War. Taiwanese American Charles Yu’s novel about that racism, "Interior Chinatown", won the National Book Award. Kamala Harris, a woman with roots in India, became U.S. vice president.
Minoritiesdesales.edu

Asian American & Pacific Islander Month at Trexler Library

Did you know that May is National Asian American Pacific Islander Month? Each year, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are recognized for their cultural heritage, contribution to American life, and key role in American history. This year is an especially important time to recognize the experience of Asian Americans and...
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

Asian Americans Are Severely Underrepresented In U.S. Elected Office

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are “extremely” underrepresented in elected office across the nation, according to a new report from the Reflective Democracy Campaign. While AAPI people make up about 6% of the U.S. population, they represented a meager 0.9% of federal, state and local elected leaders in 2020, according...
Minoritiesalleynews.org

Stop the Violence against Asian Americans

An article from 1907 says, “We must exclude the Chinese, Hindu and Koreans, and even the Japanese, if necessary.” Blatant racism is shown in connection to a disease and now we’re seeing history repeat itself. Currently, Asian Americans are still being attacked and blamed for the virus, which is why the government should be working harder to find solutions to stop hate crimes against Asian Americans. Government officials hold the responsibility to stop violence against Asian Americans and it will bring security to the Asian community in addition to reducing the normalization of racism against them.
Minoritiesyournews.com

The Curious Case of the Asian American Victim

The mass shooting in Atlanta on March 16, which took the lives of six Asian women among the eight victims, appears to be a one-off event—the violent act of a deeply troubled 21-year-old man who, according to what he told the police, was trying to wipe away sexual temptation, in the form of massage parlors that he felt guilty patronizing.
MinoritiesNBC Video

Rising Together: Asian American Activists

As the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans found themselves battling a rise in racially-motivated attacks. NBC News' Vicky Nguyen hears from a new generation of activists coming together to fight against the hate.
Massachusetts Societyamherst.edu

An Ample Voice for Asian American Studies

Pawan Dhingra is the new president-elect of the Association for Asian American Studies (AAAS), and in July he will also assume the role of associate provost and associate dean of the faculty at Amherst. His book Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough, came out last year. A professor of American studies, he serves as a faculty and inclusion officer at Amherst and teaches courses in Asian American studies, inequality, immigration, race/racism, identity and culture.
Minoritiesasamnews.com

South Asians & Indians feel disconnected From Asian Americans

Marriage and family therapist Ulash Dunlap has always considered herself a part of the Asian community, especially having grown up in the United Kingdom where there was a large South Asian community. But when she came to the United States, she was surprised to find out that some people didn’t perceive her that way.
MinoritiesYES! Magazine

Uncovering the Asian American Old West

This story comes to us from our partners at Feet in 2 Worlds, a project that brings the work of immigrant journalists to digital news sites and public radio. When Linda Sue Park was growing up in Illinois, she spent hours at her local library, devouring Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie series.
Lawpcccourier.com

The 2nd Amendment: An outdated fantasy for small minds

“‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this regularly happens.”. This headline from The Onion, a satirical newspaper, perfectly captures gun discourse in America. If we want to properly address the issue of gun violence in America and do justice to its victims, then passing gun control legislation will be a necessity.
Militaryfold3.com

Asian American Military Contributions

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made significant contributions to the US military dating back to the War of 1812. May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and to honor those many contributions, we’ve highlighted the actions of just a few. Joseph Pierce: During the 1800s, job opportunities brought many...