Eagles headed to districts

Early and often … and then the Blue Devils just held on. Gallia Academy stormed out to a 4-3 lead after one inning and tacked on two more runs over each of the next two frames, then eventually cruised to an 8-5 victory over host Point Pleasant on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup of cross-river rivals. GAHS (13-10) outhit the Big Blacks (11-4) by a 9-6 overall margin and the guests benefited from three PPHS errors in the first inning while establishing a 4-run advantage. The hosts answered with a 3-run outburst in the first, capped off by a 2-run homer from Joel Beattie for a 4-3 contest. Trent Johnson had an RBI single in the second and Grant Bryan followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Maddux Camden for a 6-3 cushion, then Bode Wamsley singled in both Cole Hines and Dalton Mershon for an 8-3 advantage through three complete. The Big Blacks got an RBI single from Beattie in the fifth, then Tanner Mitchell received a bases-loaded walk as Wyatt Wilson came home for a 3-run deficit. PPHS left runners stranded at second and third in the sixth and the bases were also loaded with one away in the bottom of the seventh. Colton Roe picked up the win after allowing five runs, five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six. Johnson, Hines and Wamsley led GAHS with two hits apiece, with Johnson and Wamsley also accounting for a pair of RBIs each. Beattie paced the Big Blacks with three hits and three RBIs, while Wilson also had two safeties in the setback. Seven different batters — five from Point Pleasant and two from Gallia Academy — were hit by pitches in the contest, including each starting pitcher in their first plate appearance. PPHS stranded 10 of the 16 runners left on base. Gallia Academy won the first matchup by a 5-0 count back on April 20 in Centenary, Ohio.