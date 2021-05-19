newsbreak-logo
Eagles headed to districts

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastern baseball team captured the program’s 23rd sectional title on Tuesday night at its home field, as the 7th-seeded Eagles claimed an 11-3 victory over 10th-seeded guest Waterford. Eastern (16-5-1) — advancing to the district tournament for the 15th time in the last 16 chances — split the regular season series with the Wildcats, winning 10-0 at home, and falling 9-5 in Washington County. EHS never trailed on Tuesday, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks in the opening inning. Waterford got two runs back after a pair of two-out RBI hits in the second inning, and then tied it at three on an error in the fourth. Eastern, however, was back up by three with an RBI single from Ryan Ross followed by a pair of bases loaded walks in the bottom of the fourth. The hosts doubled their lead with three runs on three walks and two hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 11-3 victory with two runs on three hits and an error in the sixth. Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 in a complete game. Kolton Zimmer took the pitching loss in 3.1 innings for the guests, striking out two. Leading Eastern at the plate, Ross was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Bruce Hawley went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI, while Blanchard was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Cole Miller singled once, scored twice and drove in a run to pace the Wildcats.

Ohio SportsTimes-Leader

West Virginia outscores Ohio All-Stars in sweep

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Wallops Dayton 12-6

The West Virginia Mountaineers closed out the seven-inning doubleheader against the Dayton Flyers with a dominating 12-6 decision Sunday evening. West Virginia starting pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk got into trouble in the second inning, walking the bases loaded with two outs before Mariano Ricciardi drove the 1-2 pitch into the gap in left-centerfield for a two-RBI single to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead. After four straight balls, head coach Randy Mazey tabbed in Noah Short, who retired the side.
Sportswvgazettemail.com

Local golf: 3 share lead at WV Senior Open

HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club. Each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.
SportsPoint Pleasant Register

Wahama top Lady Knights, 7-1

Perfect through 10. The Wahama softball team improved to 10-0 with a 7-1 victory over non-conference guest Point Pleasant on Wednesday in Hartford. The Lady Falcons led 1-0 after a Lauren Noble RBI double with two outs in the opening inning. WHS was ahead 7-0 after scoring twice in each of the next three innings, with just three hits in that span. The Lady Knights (8-6) — who left runners two runners in scoring position in the third inning — ended the shut out bid in the top of the seventh, as Kylie Price led off with a solo home run. Price’s home run ended the Lady Falcons string of 28 straight innings without allowing a run. PPHS put another runner in scoring position in the inning, but ultimately left the runner at second and fell 7-1. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out eight for WHS. Rylee Cochran took the loss in 3.1 frames for Point Pleasant, striking out one. Madilyn Keefer finished the game for the guests and struck out three. Leading the Lady Falcon offense, Noble was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three runs batted in, Lieving went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Emma Gibbs singled once, scored once and drove in a run. Cochran, Price, Tayah Fetty, Havin Roush and Kaylee Byus had a hit each for PPHS, with Fetty and Roush both making it an extra base.
EducationPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Devils sweep Point, 8-5

Early and often … and then the Blue Devils just held on. Gallia Academy stormed out to a 4-3 lead after one inning and tacked on two more runs over each of the next two frames, then eventually cruised to an 8-5 victory over host Point Pleasant on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup of cross-river rivals. GAHS (13-10) outhit the Big Blacks (11-4) by a 9-6 overall margin and the guests benefited from three PPHS errors in the first inning while establishing a 4-run advantage. The hosts answered with a 3-run outburst in the first, capped off by a 2-run homer from Joel Beattie for a 4-3 contest. Trent Johnson had an RBI single in the second and Grant Bryan followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Maddux Camden for a 6-3 cushion, then Bode Wamsley singled in both Cole Hines and Dalton Mershon for an 8-3 advantage through three complete. The Big Blacks got an RBI single from Beattie in the fifth, then Tanner Mitchell received a bases-loaded walk as Wyatt Wilson came home for a 3-run deficit. PPHS left runners stranded at second and third in the sixth and the bases were also loaded with one away in the bottom of the seventh. Colton Roe picked up the win after allowing five runs, five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six. Johnson, Hines and Wamsley led GAHS with two hits apiece, with Johnson and Wamsley also accounting for a pair of RBIs each. Beattie paced the Big Blacks with three hits and three RBIs, while Wilson also had two safeties in the setback. Seven different batters — five from Point Pleasant and two from Gallia Academy — were hit by pitches in the contest, including each starting pitcher in their first plate appearance. PPHS stranded 10 of the 16 runners left on base. Gallia Academy won the first matchup by a 5-0 count back on April 20 in Centenary, Ohio.
SportsPoint Pleasant Register

Indy outlasts Lady Knights in 8

The Lady Knights rallied with a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but Chloe Hart delivered a 2-RBI single in the top of the eighth and ultimately pushed visiting Independence on to a 6-4 victory Tuesday night in non-conference play. Point Pleasant (8-5) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Havin Roush scored from third on a dropped third strike, but the Lady Patriots countered with a 4-run sixth that led to a 4-1 edge. Tayah Fetty started the home half of the sixth with a solo homer, then Kylie Price banged out a double that plated Roush for a 4-3 deficit. Roush knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the seventh with a 1-out single that brought Hayley Keefer around for a 4-all contest. PPHS outhit the guests by a 10-9 margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. Roush led Point Pleasant with three hits, with Fetty, Price and Madilyn Keefer also adding two safeties each. Hypes and Martin paced IHS with two hits apiece.
SportsPoint Pleasant Register

Eagles soar past Wahama, 10-4

The Eastern baseball team scored seven times in the first two innings on Monday, as the Eagles picked up a 10-4 victory over non-conference host Wahama. EHS (13-5-1) never trailed, scoring four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the top of the first inning. The White Falcons (4-6) got a run back in the home half of the inning, but a two-run triple by Conner Ridenour, followed by an RBI single from William Oldaker gave Eastern a 7-1 lead midway through the second. Wahama manufactured another run in the second inning, but trailed 10-2 in the middle of the fourth, with Eastern taking advantage of three hits, a walk and an error. The White Falcons got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded in the fourth. WHS stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fifth, but got back on the board with a Bryce Zuspan RBI single in the sixth. Wahama left a pair of runners on base in each of the final two innings and fell 10-4. Preston Throla was the winning pitcher for EHS, striking out five batters in five innings of work. Owen Johnson closed the game for the Eagles, striking out one. Zachary Fields struck out six over four innings and took the loss for the hosts. Zuspan and Aaron Henry both struck out a trio of batters in relief. Leading Eastern at the plate, Oldaker was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Brad Hawk was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Henry and Trey Ohlinger had two hits each for Wahama, with Ohlinger doubling once and scoring once.
SportsGallipolis Daily Tribune

Lady Falcons blank Ritchie County, 5-0

The Lady Falcons won the battle of unbeatens on Friday in Mason County, defeating Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County 5-0. Wahama (8-0, 6-0) — which has outscored opponents by a combined 79-2 so far this season — had the game’s first base runners in the second inning, but left two in scoring position. A trio of two-out errors in the fifth inning allowed WHS to score five runs, capped off by a two-run double from Victoria VanMatre. The Lady Rebels (7-1, 4-1) ended the no-hit bid in the seventh inning, but left the runner stranded on first and fell 5-0. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 12 in a complete game one-hitter. Chloe Elliott — who had Ritchie County’s lone hit — took the pitching loss in a complete game, striking out eight. Amber Wolfe led the Red and White on offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. VanMatre doubled once and drove in two runs, while Lieving and Lauren Noble both singled once and scored once.
EducationGallipolis Daily Tribune

Locals compete at Wood Invite

The Winfield girls and Cabell Midland boys came away with top honors on Friday night at the 2021 Paul Wood Invitational held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on the campus of Point Pleasant High School. The Lady Generals cruised to a 21-point victory over the 11-team girls field...
Ohio SportsPoint Pleasant Register

RV outlasts Vikes in 12 innings, 2-1

Well worth the wait. A base hit by senior Blaine Cline brought Mason Rhodes around to score in the bottom of the 12th inning on Wednesday in Bidwell, giving River Valley a 2-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County. The Raiders (12-8, 7-4 TVC Ohio) — who topped the Vikings (5-10-1, 4-5) by a 7-5 count on April 19 — set a new school record for wins in a season with the triumph. Vinton County led 1-0 after a two-out error in the third inning, but left the bases loaded in the frame. River Valley didn’t make it past second base in the first six innings, but Chase Barber drew a walk in the bottom of the seventh, and then scored on a one-out single by Isiah Harkins. RVHS, however, left the potential game-winning run on third base. VCHS left a runner on third base in the 11th inning, and then stranded one in at second in the 12th. RVHS didn’t reach scoring position in extra innings until the 12th, when Mason Rhodes singled to center and then stole second. Cline, the very next batter, lined a 1-1 pitch to deep left-centerfield, bringing Rhodes home for the win. Caleb Owens claimed the pitching victory in five innings of relief for the Raiders, striking out four. Barber started for RVHS, striking out 11 in seven frames. Dawson Brown took the loss in .2 innings of relief for Vinton County. Zach Bartoe started for the guests, striking out 15 in 10.2 innings. Harkins led the Silver and Black on offense, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Quentin Campbell paced the guests with two hits and a run scored.
Ohio SportsPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Angels fall to Portsmouth, 17-7

The Gallia Academy softball team — which fell at Portsmouth 5-3 on April 20 — dropped a 17-7 decision to those same Lady Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Centenary. The Blue Angels (10-13, 6-6 OVC) trailed 5-0 after surrendering four hits and three walks in the second inning. Portsmouth pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning, featuring five hits and three errors. GAHS ended the shut out with a two-out RBI double by Abby Hammonds in the bottom of the fourth. Then the Blue Angels scored four times on four hits an an error in the following inning, trimming the margin to seven. Portsmouth scored twice in the top of the sixth, but GAHS scored two of its own on a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth. However, PHS capped off the 17-7 win with a three-run seventh. Phillips earned the win in a complete game for the guests, striking out four. Bella Barnette started a took the loss of Gallia Academy, striking out two in four innings. Hailey Ehman pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out one for GAHS. Leading the Blue and White at the plate, Jenna Harrison was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bailee Young went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillips and Johnson had four hits apiece to pace Portsmouth.
SportsThe Daily Sentinel

A tale of the tape

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It’s hard to compare similar things that happened roughly a decade apart. Then again, it sure does make for an interesting conversation. As the Point Pleasant wrestling program secured its sixth Class AA-A state championship — and its second-ever 3-peat — last week at the 74th annual WVSSAC Championships at Mountain Health Arena, some of the most common discussions heard in the aftermath were those wondering which 3-year run was better?
EducationPoint Pleasant Register

Eagles outlast Southern, 3-1

The Eastern baseball team completed the season sweep of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division rival Southern on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, scoring three times in the opening inning. The Eagles (9-3-1, 7-3 TVC Hocking) — who also defeated SHS (8-4, 5-3) by a 10-0 count on April 12 — were up 2-0 before the first out, with William Oldaker singling home Bruce Hawley and Matthew Blanchard. Conner Ridenour scored on a Jace Bullington sac-fly to give EHS its 3-0 advantage. The Tornadoes’ lone run came in the third inning when Ryan Laudermilt walked, and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out 18 of the 28 batters he faced. Will Wickline took the loss for Southern. Lance Stewart pitched six innings of relief, striking out nine. Oldaker led the EHS offense with two hits, while Preston Thorla, Trey Hill and Brayden Smith added one apiece. Wickline, Jacob Milliron, Josiah Smith and Arrow Drummer each singled for the guests.
Educationjacksonnewspapers.com

State tournament victory earned by Point Pleasant Big Blacks

The Class AA-A portion of the 74th annual West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament again belonged to the Point Pleasant Big Blacks. John Bonecutter's program won a third straight team title and sixth overall. Point Pleasant was a part of Ravenswood's Region IV. The Big Blacks accumulated 247.5 points...