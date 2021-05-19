newsbreak-logo
Newsweek names Wentworth-Douglass among best hospitals in U.S.

Fosters Daily Democrat
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER – Wentworth-Douglass Hospital has been named among the best hospitals in the United States, according to Newsweek’s 2021 “World’s Best Hospitals” rankings. Wentworth-Douglass was ranked 217th among the 334 American hospitals on the publication’s US-based list. There are over 6,000 hospitals in the United States, according to the American Hospital Association. Wentworth-Douglass was the only hospital on the Seacoast to make the list.

