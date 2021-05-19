newsbreak-logo
Leah Angela Hollis Croft, born on November 17th, 1982 in Birmingham, Alabama, passed away suddenly on Thursday morning, May the 6th, at the age of 38. Leah attended Erwin High School and Jefferson State Community College, both in Birmingham, AL. She pursued a career in photography with an emphasis on weddings and portraits, and moved to Orange Beach in 2005 where she met her husband, Derek Croft. After having children, Leah focused her attention on her family. She maintained her passion for photography, and shared with her boys a love of gardening and music. Leah especially enjoyed spending time with her loved ones at the beach. Leah is survived by her two children, Reid and Sam, her husband Derek, her two brothers, Patrick and Todd Hollis, and her parents, Robert and Angela Saxon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. An informal Celebration of Life for Leah will be held on Sunday, May 23, at The Gulf @ 11a.m. in Orange Beach.

