Nearly 1,000 people in the US were allegedly killed in police encounters in the 11-months between the murder of George Floyd and the conviction of the officer, Derek Chauvin, who killed him, it has been reported. An estimated 979 people died following an incident involving law enforcement between May 2020 and April 2021, according to data collected by the Mapping Police Violence website, including 181 Black people. Of the total 1,127 deaths in 2020, which include some police staff, only 16 cases, amounting to 1.4%, resulted in criminal charges against officers, as reported by Newsweek.The figures revealed that Black people are three...