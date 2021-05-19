newsbreak-logo
Stone: Cooperation, revival and resolve needed for future of SBC

By KENTUCKY TODAY STAFF REPORT
kentuckytoday.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Baptist Convention is scheduled for June 15-16 in Nashville. To help Kentucky Baptists get to know the four known candidates for SBC president, Kentucky Today reached out to Randy Adams, Ed Litton, Albert Mohler, and Mike Stone. We asked each of them to submit a 1,200-word essay addressing...

www.kentuckytoday.com
Christ
Women in SBC Hymnody

Whether they know it or not, Southern Baptists grow up hearing the voices of women in corporate worship on Sunday Mornings. These women speak not from the pulpit, but through their penned words of lyrical poetry in hymnals, and the songs they wrote have uttered truth and faith to the gathered communities of Baptist believers for hundreds of years. Jesus Paid It All; Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus; To God Be the Glory; Blessed Assurance, Jesus is Mine; Nearer, My God to Thee; Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus; I Need Thee Every Hour; the text to hymns such as these are forever echoed in the hearts and on the tongues of millions of Southern Baptists of all ages. We sing them to confess our love for Jesus, to be comforted in times of strife, to convey the joy and praise in our hearts, and, ultimately, because they help us to express our faith deeply and meaningfully. The extensive influence of women hymn writers on the spiritual identity of Southern Baptists is exemplified in the most famous Southern Baptist of all, Billy Graham; Charlotte Elliot’s hymn “Just as I Am” became the representative anthem of his life and crusades after it was sung by the congregation while he walked to the alter and converted to Christianity.
Adams: Transparency, accountability, partnership needed in SBC

The Southern Baptist Convention is scheduled for June 15-16 in Nashville. To help Kentucky Baptists get to know the four known candidates for SBC president, Kentucky Today reached out to Randy Adams, Ed Litton, Albert Mohler, and Mike Stone. We asked each of them to submit a 1,200-word essay addressing...
SBC presidential candidates to address key issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - As the 2021 Southern Baptist Convention approaches, Kentucky Today is helping Kentucky Baptists get to know each of the four known candidates for SBC president. The SBC Annual Meeting is scheduled for June 15-16 in Nashville. At this point, the four known candidates are:. Randy Adams...
SBC President J.D. Greear Says Saddleback’s Ordination of Women Is ‘Disappointing’

Last week, Saddleback Church ordained three women, a first for the largest Southern Baptist Convention-connected church in the United States. The move made enormous waves for the SBC, which does not allow women to become pastors, prompting reactions both celebratory and, well, less so. It also sparked questions about just how SBC leaders would respond. And now, SBC President J.D. Greear has done so on his own blog. He’s not happy.
AL.com

Southern Baptists hurt reputation online

Over several years of writing about issues related to faith and culture, I’ve begun to follow--and be followed by--a considerable number of pastors and Christian leaders on Twitter and other platforms. Like me, many of these are affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, which is the country’s largest protestant denomination.
Some pastors saw the past year as a sign from God to quit

WASHINGTON (RNS)—Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, already was thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid”—feuds about...
Tellers named for 2021 SBC in Nashville

NASHVILLE (BP) – SBC President J.D. Greear has named tellers for the 2021 SBC Annual Meeting, which will be held June 15-16 in Nashville. “As we come together as Great Commission Baptists at this year’s annual meeting, each committee member plays a role in its success, but the efforts of those on the tellers committee are of unique significance,” Greear said. “Their work to establish the accuracy of our elections and the tabulation of the votes that are cast are of the utmost importance. I am grateful to the members of this committee for their efforts and the integrity they will show in serving the messengers of our convention.”