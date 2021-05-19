Stone: Cooperation, revival and resolve needed for future of SBC

Whether they know it or not, Southern Baptists grow up hearing the voices of women in corporate worship on Sunday Mornings. These women speak not from the pulpit, but through their penned words of lyrical poetry in hymnals, and the songs they wrote have uttered truth and faith to the gathered communities of Baptist believers for hundreds of years. Jesus Paid It All; Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus; To God Be the Glory; Blessed Assurance, Jesus is Mine; Nearer, My God to Thee; Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus; I Need Thee Every Hour; the text to hymns such as these are forever echoed in the hearts and on the tongues of millions of Southern Baptists of all ages. We sing them to confess our love for Jesus, to be comforted in times of strife, to convey the joy and praise in our hearts, and, ultimately, because they help us to express our faith deeply and meaningfully. The extensive influence of women hymn writers on the spiritual identity of Southern Baptists is exemplified in the most famous Southern Baptist of all, Billy Graham; Charlotte Elliot’s hymn “Just as I Am” became the representative anthem of his life and crusades after it was sung by the congregation while he walked to the alter and converted to Christianity.