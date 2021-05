I'm trying to figure outdifferent approaches and I kind of run into a wall here. I don't just want to block youtube ads, I want to block all ads within the Chromecast. I'm somewhat tech savvy but not advanced with routing. So far I've side loaded adguard onto the Chromecast and installed it successfully. However, I've not found a way to install the certificate for https. I've been looking into ways to do that but I'm not sure it's possible.