newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Ethiopian soldiers armed with guns and grenades raid hospital featured in CNN report

By CNN Newsource
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQkCA_0a4dn45L00

Ethiopian soldiers armed with machine guns, sniper rifles and grenades raided a hospital in Ethiopia’s war-torn northern Tigray region earlier this week in retribution, doctors say, for a CNN investigation that revealed Ethiopian and Eritrean troops were blocking humanitarian aid to patients there.

Medical staff at the University Teaching and Referral Hospital in the besieged city of Axum, in Tigray’s central zone, said that the soldiers stormed the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, raiding the student dormitory, doctors and patient wards, contaminating the operating room and stopping all surgical operations.

The troops returned again on Monday, after some medical staff and patients fled, searching for people they accused of “tarnishing the country’s image” in news reports, doctors speaking on condition of anonymity told CNN. The soldiers demanded a “list of the names of doctors who will not cooperate with the military’s investigation into the hospital.”

The international medical humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) confirmed the incident to CNN, saying that several soldiers went “ward by ward looking for patients, intimidating caretakers and threatening health staff.”

On Wednesday, the United States government said it was “deeply disturbed” by the Ethiopian soldiers’ raid on the hospital, describing their actions as “inacceptable.”

“We are deeply disturbed by reports that soldiers have raided a hospital in Ethiopia’s Tigray region,” a spokesperson for the State Department told CNN. “These credible reports are a further example of armed forces in Tigray committing abuses that are unacceptable and that must stop.”

“The Ethiopian and Eritrean governments must hold accountable all those responsible for abuses and atrocities in Tigray,” the spokesperson went on to say, calling “on all parties to cease immediately all hostilities and allow humanitarian aid to reach those suffering and in need of assistance.”

CNN has reached out to the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s Office for comment.

In spite of the threats, medical staff said they don’t regret speaking out. “I feel like I’m living on an isolated planet, with no law or order. The world must open its eyes that people in Tigray are living in anarchy,” staff at Axum University Teaching and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

In April, a CNN team reporting from Tigray with the permission of Ethiopian authorities witnessed Eritrean soldiers — some disguising themselves in old Ethiopian military uniforms — blocking aid to desperate populations more than a month after Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize winning leader Abiy Ahmed pledged to the international community that they would leave.

On April 21, after being thwarted repeatedly by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops, the team traveled from the regional capital Mekelle to the historic city of Axum, two weeks after it had been sealed off by the military. An aid convoy also made the seven-hour journey.

Inside the Axum University Teaching and Referral Hospital, CNN interviewed medical workers who detailed the disastrous effects of the blockade — essential supplies were so perilously low that some staff had begun donating blood. They asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, but requested that CNN identify the hospital so that people in the region knew they were still operating.

At the time, CNN also witnessed gun-toting troops roaming the corridors of the hospital, dropping off wounded soldiers and threatening medical staff, who were trying to treat a grim array of trauma from shrapnel, bullets, stabbings and rapes.

On Tuesday, after 48 hours of raids by Ethiopian soldiers, only a few patients — those who were unable to move — remained in their beds.

One doctor, who is still at the hospital, told CNN over text message they are living in fear of what will happen when the soldiers next return.

“Everyone in the hospital is now helpless, with either detention or death looming at any point in the future from now.”

The United Nations on Thursday confirmed that “blockades by military forces” had severely impeded the ability for assistance to reach rural areas of Tigray where the humanitarian crisis is worst. The report has also triggered condemnation in recent days from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and ratcheted up a bi-partisan push for the Biden administration to enact sanctions.

In a rare public statement on their activities in Tigray, Mari Carmen Viñoles, head of the emergency unit of MSF, told CNN the organization was “very concerned about the frequent violations of the neutrality of the medical mission by armed groups.”

The post Ethiopian soldiers armed with guns and grenades raid hospital featured in CNN report appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
213
Followers
84
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Humanitarian Aid#Grenades#Armed Forces#Us Military#On Guns#Sniper Rifles#Medecins Sans Frontieres#Msf#The State Department#The United Nations#Ethiopian Soldiers#Armed Groups#Eritrean Soldiers#Ethiopian Authorities#Machine Guns#Cnn Report#Military Forces#Raids#Eritrean Troops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
MilitaryLas Vegas Herald

US Airstrikes Target Taliban as Fighting Intensifies

The United States is making good on its pledge to support Afghanistan's security forces with military force even as U.S. and coalition troops continue to leave the country. A U.S. official confirmed to VOA late Wednesday that U.S. forces were actively carrying out airstrikes against Taliban fighters in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, where fierce fighting has raged for days.
Militarytrust.org

Colombian armed group captured 8 Venezuelan soldiers -NGO

CARACAS, May 10 (Reuters) - A Venezuelan non-governmental organization said on Monday eight soldiers from the OPEC nation were being held by a faction of a Colombian rebel group that had issued a statement naming the officers, after fighting broke out along the countries' shared border zone. Javier Tarazona, director...
Worldgreensboro.com

CNN report shows Eritrean troops blocking critical aid in Tigray

Eritrean troops are operating with total impunity in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, killing, raping and blocking humanitarian aid to starving populations more than a month after the country's Nobel Peace Prize winning leader pledged to the international community that they would leave. CNN's Nima Elbagir reports. Dcc. Wire. Cnn.
MilitaryVoice of America

Pakistan Says Cross-Afghan Border Militant Raid Kills 4 Soldiers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan says a militant attack Wednesday from across the Afghanistan border killed at least four paramilitary soldiers and injured six others. The military said a team of paramilitary forces was moving to install a border fence in the southwestern Zhob district in Baluchistan province when what they described as a group of “around 20 terrorists” from the Afghan side ambushed and opened fire on them.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US begins final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan to end America’s longest war

The US has started withdrawing its final combat troops from Afghanistan – a move that would mark the end of the nation’s longest war.Twenty years after US and UK forces invaded the South Asian nation in a bid to capture or kill Osama bin Laden in the aftermath of the attacks of 9/11, it was reported the last of 2,500 US forces still based there were finally leaving. The invasion, part of George W Bush’s so-called “war on terror”, resulted in the deaths of more than 3,500 coalition forces, and an unknown number of Taliban fighters, as well as...
Middle Eastmediaite.com

WATCH: CNN’s Hadas Gold Scrambles for Shelter After Israeli Air Raid Sirens Go Off

CNN’s Hadas Gold was preparing to give a live report from Ashkelon, Israel, and moments before going live, sirens began to blare, alerting residents of the town near the Gaza Strip that there was an immediate threat of incoming rockets. Golds’ crew was rolling and capture the rather stunning moment of the CNN reporter and others rushing to a nearby bomb shelter for safety.
Militarytheowp.org

Potential Consequences Of American Forces Leaving Afghanistan

The American withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan has left essential questions of peace in Afghanistan in the air. Without human rights as the primary priority when exiting, there is a risk of violence against the most vulnerable members of society and a potential collapse of the government. The violence has continued in Afghanistan following President Biden’s announcement that American troops will be departing Afghanistan. On May 8th, 2021, a horrific bombing outside Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school is a reminder of the deadly conflict that will continue beyond the American departure. There were at least 68 deaths in the bombing and over 150 injured; most victims were teenage girls leaving class. The violent attack is the deadliest attack targeting Afghan people in 2021.
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Anti-coup Rebels Say Six Dead In Myanmar Clashes

Six opposition rebels have been killed after days of clashes in Myanmar, an anti-junta defence force made up of civilians said Sunday, as Britain and the United States condemned the military's violence against civilians. Myanmar has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

4 rockets hit Iraqi air base housing US contractors, no casualties

BAGHDAD — Four Katyusha rockets hit an Iraqi military base that houses U.S. contractors Monday without causing any casualties, Iraq’s military said in a statement. The rockets hit Balad air base in northern Iraq at 8 p.m. local time, the statement said. Security forces launched a large-scale security operation to search for whoever launched the strike.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Over 5k Indian soldiers infected as 2nd wave hits armed forces

More than 5,000 soldiers from the three services are currently undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in military hospitals across the country, almost a fivefold jump in hospital admissions in the three weeks since a second wave of infections tightened its grip on the country, according to official figures accessed by HT.
MilitaryCounter Punch

United States Withdraws From Afghanistan? Not Really

The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001 was criminal. It was criminal because of the immense force used to demolish Afghanistan’s physical infrastructure and to break open its social bonds. On October 11, 2001, journalist Anatol Lieven interviewed the Afghan leader Abdul Haq in Peshawar, Pakistan. Haq, who led...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

Fighters of a local militia opposed to Myanmar's junta have pulled back from the northwestern town of Mindat after days of assault by combat troops backed by artillery, a member of the group said on Sunday. The United States and Britain called on the army to avoid civilian casualties and...