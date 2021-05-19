newsbreak-logo
Danica Patrick to drive Indy 500 pace car

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDanica Patrick is returning to the Indy 500…in a new role. The retired IndyCar race winner will drive the 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible at the 105th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 30. Patrick will drive the Arctic White Stingray, the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace the world’s most prestigious auto race.

