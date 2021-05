LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a car Friday afternoon in the California neighborhood. LMPD said officers were trying to stop a stolen car around 1 p.m. near 22nd Street and Garland Avenue, when the car didn't stop and crashed. Two people were in the car, and one fired at police, LMPD said. Officers returned fire, but no one was hurt.