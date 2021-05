Got a quick test for my readers out there: go to your favorite sports website, either by phone or computer (or if you’re really old school, the printed newspaper) and skip to the agate type page – you know the one where the standings and box scores for results are listed. What do you see? What stands out? I’ll tell what you don’t see – this: 0. As in zero people in attendance. Though some states have severe limitations, no one has completely banned fans from attending games. Canada will not allow international travel to and from the United States, forcing the Toronto Blue Jays to temporarily play their games in Dunedin, Florida (their spring training home), so they are a bit of an outlier, but otherwise the attendance figures from most ballparks are encouraging.