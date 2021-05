Newegg is offering price drops on 2020 LG CX series OLED 4K TVs. In addition to these price drops, they've included bonus Newegg gift cards on select models. We've seen these deals on the 55", 65", and 77" fairly consistently in the past, but we've almost never seen one for the 48" monitor. In fact, LG is so reluctant to lower the price on the 48" that several times the 55" has been even cheaper. But the fact remains: the 48" is THE size to get if you want to use this as a gaming monitor.