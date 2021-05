Ads are annoying. You know, I know it - and most of us would like to get rid of them, whether it's on our computers or on our phones and tablets. Most people know how easy it is to install an adblocker for your desktop or laptop, though not as many know that you can block ads on your Android phone or tablet too. In fact it's often even easier, with ad-blocking built right into some mobile web browsers, so you don't need to install anything extra at all.