Wisconsin Government

Madison School District announces 14 'Big Ideas' that will receive funding from federal grant

By Scott Girard
madison
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Metropolitan School District has announced 14 initiatives that will receive part of its federal COVID-19 funds through its “Big Idea” campaign. “What this campaign has showcased to MMSD and our greater Madison community is the brilliance and dedication of our staff, students and community members to transform MMSD and close historical gaps,” MMSD wrote in its announcement earlier this week. “For that, we are deeply grateful.”

#East High School#Federal Funds#Federal Budget#Youth Programs#High School Students#Madison School District#The School Board#West High School#Madison Teachers Inc#Mti Centrs#Mmsd Youth Magazine#Toki Middle School#Mmsd Elementary Schools#Liaisons#Shabazz High School#Memorial High School#Mmsd High Schools#Henderson Elementary#Mmsd Coalition#Transformative Justice
