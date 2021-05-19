Madison School District announces 14 'Big Ideas' that will receive funding from federal grant
The Madison Metropolitan School District has announced 14 initiatives that will receive part of its federal COVID-19 funds through its “Big Idea” campaign. “What this campaign has showcased to MMSD and our greater Madison community is the brilliance and dedication of our staff, students and community members to transform MMSD and close historical gaps,” MMSD wrote in its announcement earlier this week. “For that, we are deeply grateful.”madison.com