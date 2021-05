PELLSTON — Officials say they’ve gotten rid of the ground-level contaminants that were spilled on the Pellston Regional Airport property earlier this year. The work follows a late January incident in which a firefighting rescue vehicle released about a gallon of fluid containing chemicals classified under the category of per- and polyfluoroalkyls, commonly abbreviated as PFAS. The county set about putting a plan together to remove that contaminated soil in March, but had to wait until the opportune moment after the ground had thawed, but before the chemicals could seep too much further into the ground, to actually begin that process.