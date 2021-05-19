Melvin Jenkins, age 74, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids. Melvin was born on December 13, 1946, to Earl and Grace (Walker) Jenkins at Miner’s Hospital in Albia, IA. He grew up attending school and graduated from Van Buren High School with the Class of 1965. In 1967, he entered the United States Army and was assigned to the 6th Calvary stationed in Kentucky. He later transferred to the 9th Calvary in Germany, serving in the Armored Calvary Unit. After serving in the Army, Melvin attended the University of Iowa.