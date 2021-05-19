newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa Obituaries

Melvin Jenkins

Albia Newspapers
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMelvin Jenkins, age 74, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids. Melvin was born on December 13, 1946, to Earl and Grace (Walker) Jenkins at Miner’s Hospital in Albia, IA. He grew up attending school and graduated from Van Buren High School with the Class of 1965. In 1967, he entered the United States Army and was assigned to the 6th Calvary stationed in Kentucky. He later transferred to the 9th Calvary in Germany, serving in the Armored Calvary Unit. After serving in the Army, Melvin attended the University of Iowa.

www.albianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
Kentucky State
City
Shelby, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Albia, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Manorcare Health Services#Van Buren High School#The United States Army#Armored Calvary#The University Of Iowa#The U S Cellular Center#U S History#The Tharp Funeral Home#Unity Point Hospice#Miner S Hospital#Highland Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
Iowa Governmentthegazette.com

Marion’s Swamp Fox Bookstore aims for ‘community’

“Really having something that’s about the community” is how Ursla Lanphear describes Swamp Fox Bookstore’s mission. “It’s Marion’s community. “We each have our areas that we tend to read and love and are passionate about, but I would say the overlying thing is we wanted something that’s not cookie-cutter, and Marion-specific.”
Iowa Governmentthegazette.com

Springville to rededicate Nathan Brown monument May 22

The three local DAR Chapters and the Springville Historical Society will rededicate the recently restored Nathan Brown Monument beginning at 1 p.m. May 22. The public is invited to attend. Individuals taking part in the ceremony will include state and local members of the DAR: SAR (Iowa Society, Sons of the American Revolution) and C.A.R. (Children of the American Revolution).
Iowa Governmentthegazette.com

Gambling question on track for November vote in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County voters should expect to face the question at the polls this November of whether to renew their permission to allow gambling, which would leave the door open for Cedar Rapids to try again to seek authorization from state regulators to build a casino. The Linn...
Iowa GovernmentAlbia Newspapers

Additional Flags added at Oakview Cemetery

Albia Legion members Gary Dustin, Jerry Durian, Rex Clark and Jeff Fontanelle are placing 7 new flagpoles to the Avenue of Flags in Oakview Cemetery, the flags will be displayed for Memorial Day. They are taking donations to help with the cost and to add additional flags.
Iowa GovernmentKCRG.com

Springville hangs banners honoring graduating seniors

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County city is coming together to honor its high school seniors during what has been a pretty unusual year. 35 banners have gone up around town to honor each of the seniors. Organizers say it took a process to raise the money and get permission to put up these banners. The seniors even designated this as their class project, which gave more money to the effort.
Iowa SocietyAlbia Newspapers

Cattlemen raise $1,600 for CJ3 Foundation

The Monroe County Cattlemen grilled 500 burgers and 150 beef hot dogs Friday night, all given away, and raised $1,600 by free will donation for the CJ3 Foundation. Eric Thomas and his CJ3 Foundation will be the Cattlemen’s Governor’s Charity Steer Showman in August. From left Dave Thomas, Alyson Hayood, Mylea Haywood, Abby Peterson, Abby Findley, Ella Findley, Jerry Findley, Havoc, Eric Thomas, Curt Houk, Bryan Reed, Sarah Henderson, Kylie Peterson, Stephanie Haywood, Brandon Osterhaus, Sam Thomas, Dr Becky Thomas.
Iowa GovernmentAlbia Newspapers

Clothing selection, communication returns to 4-H

After a cancelled year because of COVID-19, Monroe County 4-Hers can participate in the Clothing Selection and Communication event at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event will be held Friday, July 16. Deadline to register is July 8, 4:30 p.m. Registration forms and scheduling information are available at the Monroe...
Iowa Governmentcbs2iowa.com

Novak Elementary raises money for Orchestra Iowa Campaign

MARION, Iowa — Novak Elementary, part of the Linn-Mar Community School District, helped raise money for Orchestra Iowa's Save our Scores Campaign. The Orchestra Iowa building in Cedar Rapids sustained significant water damage from the August 10th derecho. Much of the orchestra’s sheet music collection was destroyed. The Save our Scores Campaign is an effort to help raise money to replace the lost sheet music.