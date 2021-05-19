newsbreak-logo
Washington Crime & Safety

Sheriff’s office: 2 brothers stabbed after interrupting catalytic converter theft

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYsIo_0a4dk31Z00

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two brothers were stabbed after interrupting an attempted catalytic converter theft early Tuesday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Bremerton police officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 3900 block of State Highway 3 for a report of an assault.

The brothers, 54 and 51, were at Beto’s Tire Services when they saw a 36-year-old suspect trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car parked in front of the business.

One of the brothers was armed and they confronted the suspect while another person at the scene called 911.

The suspect was originally cooperative and the brothers put the gun away. They then armed themselves with a floor jack handle while waiting for police, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.

“While waiting, the suspect suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed each of the brothers. The victim who was holding the jack handle used it against the suspect to stop the attack,” the Facebook post continued.

Police said they arrived at the shop in less than five minutes and detained the suspect.

The brothers were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries but are reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with injuries and was later released. He was then arrested and booked into Kitsap County Jail for investigation of two counts of first-degree assault.

His bail is set at $250,000.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Seattle, WA
