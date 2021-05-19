A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna ‘The love of my life’ As He Readies New Album

As spring is slowly approaching, tie-dye print has become very popular. This trend has been around for years, however, its popularity has increased tremendously as a result of social media. Especially during the earlier months of the pandemic, tie-dye apparel became the new everyday outfit. You can pair it with streetwear, athleisure, or wear it as an accessory (To go with that new cut Rihanna she’s rocking). The best part about tie dye is it’s a great way to add color to what could be a simple outfit. Check out our favorite tie-dye looks from Bad-Gal-Riri who has made wearing it look simple.