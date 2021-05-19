newsbreak-logo
A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna ‘The love of my life’ As He Readies New Album

By Anna-Kaye Kerr
Urban Islandz
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have obviously been spending a lot of time together, the two do not usually share private details about their relationship with the public. Fans are therefore welcoming A$AP Rocky‘s recent declaration of love to the “You Da One” singer in an interview with GQ for the magazine’s June/July 2021 cover story. The 32-year-old “Wild for the Night” rapper disclosed that Rihanna, 33, is without a doubt “the love of my life; my lady.”

urbanislandz.com
