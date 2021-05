Vinted raised 250 million euros ($303 million) in a Series F round, the Vilnius, Lithuania-founded online resale platform announced on Wednesday. According to a release from Vinted, which got its start in 2008 and boasts some 45 million users, the company “operates in over 10 markets, and has become the largest online C2C marketplace in second-hand fashion across Europe,” and will use the funding from the latest EQT Growth-led round – one that values the resale upstart at $4.3 billion – to expand its operations in Europe and “new geographies,” ramp up its hiring, and improve user experience.