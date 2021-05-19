newsbreak-logo
Two die in separate Darlington County homicides

By STAFF REPORTS
SCNow
 2 hours ago

DALRINGTON, S.C. -- Two people are dead following two Tuesday homicides in Darlington County. The first death occurred in south Darlington and involved two cars traveling on the road and shooting at each other, said Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee. The 24-year-old victim pulled off the road and into a parking lot where he died.

