Hello and welcome to Monday. Band on the run — OK, another session of the Florida Legislature is in the books. Who’s ready for the 2022 governor’s race?. Let me roll it — Despite his decent poll numbers — and another successful session — the Republican Governor’s Association is already stepping in to bolster Gov. Ron DeSantis. The RGA donated $2.8 million to DeSantis’ political committee this past week in advance of what could be one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests in the nation. “He's been a tremendous leader for the state of Florida and the RGA is going to be there to make sure he's elected for another 4 years,” RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said. The RGA gave $3 million to DeSantis in the runup to the 2018 election.