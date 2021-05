Over the years, Little People, Big World fans have seen the Roloff family go through a lot. Now, they want to know when and where Amy Roloff is getting married and if her wedding will be televised. After watching her marriage with Matt Roloff flourish and then fizzle out over time, seeing her fall in love with her fiancé Chris Marek was a shining moment for fans who wanted nothing but the best for the family matriarch.