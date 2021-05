If you’re like me, you constantly reapply lip balm throughout the day. It’s a deskside ritual—and full-blown habit—and if I don’t have lip balm with me wherever I am, I feel lost. In the current work-from-home climate, I haven’t been as diligent about using SPF-infused formulas because I’m rarely outside, but now that warmer weather is approaching and beckoning me from my desk, I find myself sifting through my lippie stash to make sure I’m fully stocked.