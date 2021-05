Bitcoin fell quite enough as 15% intraday early Sunday, the most significant implied volatility declines since February, only days after reaching new peaks. The reason for the sell-off is unknown, and according to Bloomberg, the fall in the world’s most excellent deposit money was due to rumors that the US Treasury could act decisively against financial fraud carried out and use digital assets. The US Treasury did not promptly return interview requests from USA TODAY, and Independently, Reuters claimed, citing software site CoinMarketCap, that a failure in China’s Xinjiang province, which controls a lot of Mining equipment, would have been to account for the sell-off.