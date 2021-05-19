newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Government

Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

By MARC LEVY and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtkPf_0a4di4ps00

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The vote on Tuesday's statewide primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country have sought to roll back the emergency powers governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans see the referendum as a victory with strong political overtones, as the state gears up for a wide-open governor's race in 2022 and Wolf leaving office after two terms.

Republicans in the state Legislature and those aiming to replace him in 2023 have made Wolf their top political target, repeatedly attacking his stewardship during the pandemic, including his orders shuttering businesses, sending students home for online schooling and ordering masks worn outside the home.

“Last night, Pennsylvanians voted to reject Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s overreach of executive powers after his failed COVID response — a clear sign of accountability coming in 2022,” Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted Wednesday morning.

Wolf has largely lifted his orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, with the remaining limitations on crowd capacity lifting May 30 and a mask-wearing mandate for the unvaccinated that tracks federal guidance, until the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate.

In a relatively muted statement Wednesday, Wolf's office maintained that the disaster declaration does not affect orders designed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Rather, it relaxes regulations for medical professionals, gives the state access to federal emergency aid and streamlines National Guard deployments, among other things, his office said.

With votes still being counted Wednesday, support for the two questions led with almost 54% of the vote, with 76% of precincts reporting. More than 2 million ballots were cast, still less than a quarter of the state's 8.7 million registered voters.

The questions asked voters to end a governor’s emergency disaster declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the sole authority to extend it or end it at any time with a simple majority vote.

Before Tuesday, the constitution required a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end a governor’s disaster declaration and, legally, the governor could issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit.

Wolf had opposed them, calling them a threat to a functioning society that could prevent a fast and wide-ranging response to increasingly complicated disasters.

But governors have no say in what proposals lawmakers put on ballots to amend the state constitution.

Republicans accused Wolf of fear-mongering and had history on their side: The last time voters rejected a ballot question was in 1993, according to information provided by the state.

The amendments cannot take effect until the state certifies the election result, which could take until early June. In the meantime, the governor's emergency disaster declaration for the pandemic was set to expire midnight Thursday, the governor's office said.

That raised the question of whether Wolf will renew it. His office would only say that it will “soon connect” with the Legislature about an extension.

Sending the questions to the ballot — including a constitutional amendment to override a law — was the only way for Republican lawmakers to reel in Wolf's authority, or that of future governors.

Wolf had vetoed more than a half-dozen different bills designed to restrict his authority under a disaster declaration.

Courts rejected repeated attempts to end the governor's disaster declaration or lift his orders, and Democratic lawmakers largely stuck with Wolf, leaving Republicans without a large enough majority to override his actions.

In any case, the effect is in dispute.

Republicans claim the governor cannot order shutdowns without an emergency declaration in effect. Wolf as disagreed, saying that authority during a public health emergency rests on separate public health law and is unaffected by the ballot questions.

As a result, it may end up in court.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Executive Powers#Registered Voters#Emergency Powers#State Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Constitutional Court#Ap#Republicans#Pennsylvanians#Covid#National Guard#Pennsylvania Voters#Limit#Proposals Lawmakers#Constitutional Amendments#Governors#Authority#Regulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentNorristown Times Herald

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
PoliticsThe Tribune-Democrat

Wolf’s bid to end horse-racing subsidy faces long odds

A proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to redirect about $200 million a year in subsidies that currently go to the horse-racing industry has the backing of animal rights and school funding proponents, but faces stiff opposition from the horse-racing industry, the agricultural industry lobby and rural lawmakers. Wolf first proposed...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPhoenixville News

Guest column: Pennsylvanians can declare independence from Wolf’s unilateral orders

Pennsylvania is the birthplace of freedom. It was in Independence Hall in Philadelphia where our Founding Fathers gathered to debate and sign the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — two of the greatest political documents ever written. The aims of these meetings were to protect the people of our great nation against the tyranny of an oppressive government and to ensure that future generations could walk as free people.
Pennsylvania GovernmentWFMZ-TV Online

Gov. Wolf receives 2nd COVID-19 shot

YORK, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Family First Health Center in downtown York. Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine, according to a news release from the governor's office. “I...
Pennsylvania GovernmentHuron Daily Tribune

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot...
Public HealthDaily Item

Another arbitrary decision from governor

On Monday, crowd size limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase in Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, on Memorial Day, the rest of the state’s mitigation orders — save for the mask mandate — will be lifted. This is good news. But it does make us wonder what will change...
Pennsylvania GovernmentMirror

GOP puts pandemic powers to ballot test

HARRISBURG — Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning. Pennsylvania’s Legislature is now taking its case to the ballot. In the first vote...
Texas GovernmentWFAA

Texas lawmakers pass bills to limit governor's power in a pandemic, require ERCOT audit

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers have just 20 days left to pass bills in the 87th Texas Legislature. Here's a look at some of the key bills that passed Tuesday:. House Bill 3: House Bill 3, the "Texas Pandemic Response Act," passed the House on all three readings Tuesday. The bill creates a 10-person oversight committee made up of the lieutenant governor, speaker of the House and lawmakers that can overturn the governor's executive orders during a pandemic.
GovernmentPost-Journal

During Emergency, Executive Power Limits Of Governor Should Be Curtailed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken a necessary step in removing many of the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. The restrictions largely end May 19, though 6-foot social distancing measures will still limit how many people can be inside a business at any one time. The distance-based maximum capacity will apply across commercial settings, including retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services. It also applies in churches. Cuomo is also simplifying guidance for outdoor events.
Idaho GovernmentIdaho Statesman

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs four bills meant to limit governor’s emergency powers

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law four bills aimed at curbing the governor’s powers during emergency situations. Little on Monday signed House Bills 391, 392 and 393, as well as Senate Bill 1217. The bills were introduced just last week, shortly after Little vetoed two similar bills also meant to limit the governor’s emergency powers. At the time, Little said the vetoed legislation could jeopardize public safety.
Politicskoze.com

Idaho House tries again to limit governor’s emergency powers

Three pieces of legislation intended to curb the authority of an Idaho governor during declared emergencies passed the House on Tuesday, and a short time later passed a Senate committee. Lawmakers passed the three bills that combined are watered-down versions of previous legislation Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed. Lawmakers might...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...