New York real estate brokerage Compass snags local agents as it expands to Charlotte

NAI Global, the New York-based network of commercial real estate firms, has returned to Boston, this time through a newly launched pilot program aimed at signing up individual brokers to its network in cities where it does not have an affiliated firm. The first in Boston to join NAI in this effort is JP Plunkett, founder of Red Dome Realty, a four-person real estate firm based in Dorchester. Plunkett said his firm will keep its name, while reflecting the NAI affiliation in its branding, and he will help the umbrella company search for other members in Greater Boston. Affiliated firms and individuals continue their independence but share marketing and other resources. NAI was last in Boston through an affiliation with Hunneman, but NAI and Hunneman parted ways because Hunneman wanted to have its own branding in 2018. (NAI still has affiliated firms in Worcester, Providence, and Manchester, N.H.) Plunkett said he was familiar with NAI Global in part because of his time at what was then NAI Hunneman; Plunkett left in 2015 to launch Red Dome after four years at Hunneman and nearly 16 years at Cushman & Wakefield. — JON CHESTO.