New York real estate brokerage Compass snags local agents as it expands to Charlotte

By Jenna Martin
Charlotte Business Journal
 3 hours ago
Compass' expansion to Charlotte furthers the tech-focused real estate brokerage's reach in North Carolina, where it also recently launched in the Triangle market.

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

