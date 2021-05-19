newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia Government

White County Students Make NGTC Honor Roll And Presidents List

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarkesville)— North Georgia Technical College recently announced students were named to the Honor Roll and President’s List for spring semester 2021. The Honor Roll recognizes full-time students with a 3.5 GPA. The President’s List recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 GPA. Full-time students are those taking at least 12 credit hours with no developmental courses.

www.wrwh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, GA
State
Tennessee State
City
Covington, GA
City
Carrollton, GA
City
Braselton, GA
City
Hartwell, GA
City
Cumming, GA
County
White County, GA
City
Elberton, GA
City
Demorest, GA
City
Royston, GA
City
Hinesville, GA
City
Dawsonville, GA
City
Norcross, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Cornelia, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Acworth, GA
White County, GA
Government
City
Maysville, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Blairsville, GA
City
Dahlonega, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Students#Jackson County#Tennessee County#Mason County#Clarkesville#Gpa#App Development#Culinary Arts#Cnc Technology#Digital Photography Megan#Practical Nursing Morgan#Allisonteems#Mccaysville#Auto Collision Repair#Pharmacy Technology#Nicholascollins#Cosmetology Taylor Fair#Johnny Barrientos Valle#Cosmetology Erin Hilt#Mount Airy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Collegesmainstreetnews.com

UNG releases dean's list

The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021. The following local students were named to the dean's list:. Abigail Bailey of Hoschton. Aiden Giroux of Braselton. Alexander Widstrom of Braselton. Allen Bryan of...
Georgia Educationmainstreetnews.com

UNG announces president's list

University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester. Locals recognized were:. Kassidy Gott of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll. Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll. Miguel Haro...
Georgia Governmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Community calendar

Heritage High School’s graduation will be Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school’s football stadium. Ridgeland High School's graduation will be Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the football field.
Georgia LifestyleWXIA 11 Alive

Brood X Cicadas emerge in North Georgia

GEORGIA, USA — After patiently waiting underground for the last 17 years, Brood X Periodical Cicadas have arrived in parts of North Georgia. 11 Alive Community StormTracker Roxy Pinson sent in photos from just across the state line near McCaysville, Georgia in a town called Copperhill, Tennessee. Roxy didn't just see a single cicada, but cicadas in large numbers, covering the ground.
Georgia GovernmentPosted by
The Times

4 things to do in North Georgia this weekend, May 14-16

If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this weekend, here are four local events to consider. Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s latest Food Truck Friday will feature axe throwing and virtual car racing. Some of the vendors include Tap It Growlers, Downtown Drafts, Kajun Asian, Q’Paso Latin Grub, At The Tracks Restaurant and Carta’s Azucar Cuban Cuisine.
Georgia LifestyleForsyth County News

17 years in the making: This large brood of cicadas making dramatic appearance in North Georgia

After living underground for 17 years, large populations of cicadas will soon emerge from their homes throughout the eastern U.S., including parts of North Georgia. The cohort of insects, known as Brood X, generally begin their grand entrance from late April to early May. These periodical cicadas have never known a world without Blockbuster, flip phones and George W. Bush as president. For nearly two decades, they have been feasting on tree roots, patiently waiting to make their dramatic debut.
Georgia Crime & Safetywrwh.com

Clarkesville Woman Injured In Highway 75 North Crash

(Helen)- A single-vehicle accident north of Helen in White County Friday morning seriously injured a Clarkesville woman. CPL B.D. Taylor with the Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville advised that Julie Jeree McCleese, age 56 of Clarkesville was traveling north of state route 17/75 just north of Tray Mountian Road in a 2019 Hyundai Veloster.
Georgia Crime & Safetynowhabersham.com

Sautee man seriously injured in Thursday morning accident

(Cleveland)- A White County man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident north of Cleveland Thursday morning. A news release from the Georgia State Patrol in Gainesville advised that the accident occurred on Albert Reid Road at approximately 7:35 AM. The GSP report stated that a 1989 Jeep Wrangler operated...
Georgia Societymainstreetnews.com

Jackson EMC Foundation awards $67k to agencies serving area residents

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $112,000 in grants during its April meeting, including $67,500 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:. $15,000 to Camp Twin Lakes, a not-for-profit organization that offers year-round recreational, therapeutic and educational programming for children facing serious illness and other challenges,...
Tennessee LifestyleWrcbtv.com

North Georgia restaurant could not prove if fish was commercially caught and approved for sale

As businesses and restaurants slowly return to normal, we are beginning to see some lower inspection scores. In fact, we have had two weeks in a row with failing scores. In Fort Oglethorpe, Famous Wok earned a 65. Inspectors said the person in charge was unable to prove that their fish was commercially caught and harvested or that it was approved for sale. Inspectors observed cooked foods being held for more than 24 hours without a dark mark and sauces were out of their original containers and not labeled. Based on the number of violations, inspectors said the person in charge needed to be retrained with the Certified Food Safety Manager to gain knowledge of food safety practices.
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Jones; Lamar; Lumpkin; Madison; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Talbot; Taliaferro; Towns; Troup; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; White; Whitfield; Wilkes FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Butts, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson. * Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall associated with showers and thunderstorms later today could result in an additional 1 to 2 inches and would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.
Georgia GovernmentThe State

House explosion kills 2 in north Georgia; cause unknown

Two people were killed in a Sunday morning house explosion in north Georgia. Television stations in Georgia and South Carolina say neighbors reported the blast at about 8 a.m. in Union County, near Blairsville. A spokesman for the state fire marshal confirmed two deaths in an email to The Associated...
Banks County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Murray; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; South Fulton; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS TOMORROW AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY FUELS Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the early evening. Winds will be North to East at 4-7 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.