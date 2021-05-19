newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Portugal's ailing Novo Banco hopes for profits in 2021

By Sergio Goncalves
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 hours ago

LISBON, May 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Novo Banco, which was carved out of the collapsed Banco Espirito Santo, said on Wednesday it expected to complete its restructuring this year and start making profits as it continues to slash non-performing loans and costs.

Chief executive Antonio Ramalho said he expected the bank “to fulfil all the goals” of the restructuring imposed by Brussels in 2017 and “increase the value of Novo Banco” for its two shareholders.

Novo Banco, which is 75% owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star and 25% owned by the Resolution Fund, posted a 1.3 billion euro ($1.59 billion) loss in 2020 after huge provisions for credit and asset risks.

“I expect that Novo Banco will start making profits in 2021 and generating capital,” Ramalho told a parliamentary committee. “It is great...but it is also obvious that it cost Portuguese (taxpayers).”

Lone Star acquired the majority stake in Novo Banco in 2017, with the sale contract stipulating that the Resolution Fund must inject up to 3.9 billion euros if certain losses occurred from the sale of toxic assets inherited from the collapsed BES.

The cash injection is meant to keep the bank’s solvency ratios at required levels.

Novo Banco has been offloading bad loans, real estate and non-core assets under restructuring commitments agreed with Brussels, and the Resolution Fund has already injected 3 billion euros into the bank to cover those losses.

Remalho said the strategy was to continue to clean up the bank’s balance sheet, reduce non-performing loans and costs. ($1 = 0.8191 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lisbon#Bank#Real Assets#Loans#Lisbon#Banco Espirito Santo#Novo Banco#Lone Star#The Resolution Fund#Portuguese#Bes#Non Core Assets#Shareholders#Toxic Assets#U S#Brussels#Sale#Real Estate#Commitments#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Crown says Blackstone offer undervalues company

May 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd on Monday said U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc’s takeover offer undervalued the casino operator and would not be in the best interest of its shareholders. Crown cited uncertainty around regulatory approval conditions as a reason for rebuffing Blackstone’s approach. (Reporting...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Portugal's NOS posts 30.5 million-euro profit despite lockdown

LISBON, May 11 (Reuters) - Portuguese telecoms company NOS on Tuesday posted a net profit of 30.5 million euros ($37.10 million) in the first three months of the year despite taking a massive hit from the closure of its cinemas due to a lockdown imposed in mid-January. NOS, whose businesses also include cable television, reported a loss of 10.4 million euros during the same period in 2020 as a lockdown put in place on March 18 kept movie lovers away from the big screens. While consolidated revenue fell over 2.3% to 337.4 million euros in the first quarter from a year ago, revenue from its core telecommunications business increased 0.8% to 335.7 million euros, NOS said in a statement. NOS’s revenue from cinemas dropped 55.4% to 9.7 million euros as it sold only around 16,000 movie tickets compared with the 1.5 million tickets it sold a year ago.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Made in Portugal: Century-old Companies Distinguish Portugal's Global Offer

LISBON, Portugal, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- The wealth and uniqueness of century-old Portuguese companies guide the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency's (AICEP) MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign, which seeks to affirm the country's home and construction excellence materials cluster. There are more than 200 companies that are more than...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Portugal's Greenvolt could pocket 2.8 GW of wind, solar with IPO

May 12 (Renewables Now) - Portuguese pulp producer Altri SGPS SA (ELI:ALTR), which is preparing to list its biomass energy subsidiary Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA on the Euronext Lisbon bourse, entered into a transaction agreement to help beef up the business with gigawatts worth of wind and solar projects.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Finland's Fortum Q1 profit beats forecasts

HELSINKI, May 12 (Reuters) - Finnish electricity and energy company Fortum on Wednesday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by high power prices. Fortum's underlying operating profit rose to 1.17 billion euros ($1.42 billion) from 393 million euros at the same time last year, beating the 1.1...
Businessswfinstitute.org

KKR Buys Majority Stake in Environmental Resources Management from OMERS and AIMCo

OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, on behalf of certain of its clients (AIMCo), signed an agreement to sell their majority 60% stake in Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to KKR. As part of the deal, ERM’s management team and partners will retain a minority stake in the business. U.K.-headquartered ERM is the world’s largest pure-play sustainability consultancy, operating in over 40 countries with over 5,500 partners and employees globally. Since investing in ERM in 2015, OMERS Private Equity and AIMCo have worked closely with ERM and its management to support the business’ continued growth and development. This growth has been both organic and M&A-driven, with ERM having acquired and integrated 14 highly complementary businesses during OMERS and AIMCo’s investment period. The deal is believed to value ERM at around US$ 2.85 billion in enterprise value.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Canadian investors sell majority stake in Britain's ERM to KKR

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - OMERS Private Equity and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) have sold a controlling stake in consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to private equity firm KKR, the Canadian funds said on Monday. The 60% stake sale gives ERM an enterprise value of $2.85 billion, a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russian car leasing firm EuroPlan picks banks for IPO -sources

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - EuroPlan has picked VTB Capital, Bank of America and UBS to arrange its initial public offering (IPO), three financial market sources told Reuters, joining other firms seeking to ride a wave of investor interest in Russian assets. Financial sources told Reuters last month that Safmar...
Businessswfinstitute.org

Chile’s Arauco Sells Chilean Timberland to Investor Group led by BTG Pactual

Celulosa Arauco y Constitución (Arauco) is a Chilean wood pulp, engineered wood, and forestry company controlled by Anacleto Angelini’s economic group Empresas Copec S.A. (99.97805% ownership). Roberto Angelini Rossi and Patricia Angelini Rossi own Empresas Copec S.A. Arauco sold approximately 80,500 hectares of timberlands in the central and southern regions...
EconomyBusiness Insider

KKR to Acquire Majority Position in ERM

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority position in ERM, the world’s largest pure-play sustainability consultancy. KKR will acquire its position in the company from OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), with ERM’s management team and Partners remaining as minority investors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Reports Acquisition of Majority Position in ERM

KKR (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority position in ERM, the world’s largest pure-play sustainability consultancy. KKR will acquire its position in the company from OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), with ERM’s management team and Partners remaining as minority investors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.