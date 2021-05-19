newsbreak-logo
The Latest: Britain recruits for clinical trial of boosters

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The British government says about 3,000 people will be given a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine in a clinical trial to determine if booster shots provide additional protection against COVID-19 and its variants. The COV-Boost trial will test seven existing vaccines to see what shots could be...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Experimental Booster Protects Against New Coronavirus Variants, Early Trial Suggests

A new COVID-19 booster being created by Moderna could protect against the variants of SARS-CoV-2 first found in Brazil and South Africa, according to the first results from a small clinical trial. The US biotech firm started developing variant-specific boosters earlier this year after evidence that several coronavirus variants can 'break through' current vaccines. This is their first clinical trial in humans, after early tests on mice, and so far the results are promising. "We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Britain's Johnson says virus inquiry next year

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be held next year. He told lawmakers Wednesday the inquiry will have wide-ranging statutory powers and the government has a responsibility to learn lessons from the pandemic. Johnson says the inquiry will begin its work next spring.
Public Healthaudacy.com

The Latest: Britain's Johnson concerned about India variant

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s concerned about the rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus variant first identified in India. A closely monitored study of coronavirus infections in England has found that the variant of the virus is becoming more prevalent ahead of the next big easing of the lockdown.
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: Britain lockdown restrictions easing next week

LONDON — Britain is saying goodbye to months of tough lockdown restrictions, thanks to an effective vaccine rollout program. Starting Monday, all restaurants, bars and museums can largely reopen, and people can socialize indoors. It’s the biggest step yet to reopen the country following a sharp drop in new infections and deaths.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Moderna says trial booster vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants

Moderna Inc. stock rose more than 1% in the extended session Wednesday after the biotechnology company said that a single-dose booster COVID-19 vaccine worked against the novel coronavirus' variants, according to initial data from a Phase 2 study. The booster was effective against the variant first identified in South Africa and the variant first identified in Brazil, Moderna said. The company is submitting the preliminary results to peer-reviewed publication. "As we seek to defeat the ongoing pandemic, we remain committed to being proactive as the virus evolves. We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants," Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. Moderna stock ended the regular trading day down 6%.
Public HealthNew Pittsburgh Courier

Rise above COVID on the importance of clinical trials

Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor, Chicago Defender. Rise Above COVID is raising awareness of ACTIV-2, a nationwide clinical trial conducted by the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG) to evaluate treatments for early COVID-19. ACTIV-2 is working to enroll people of color to ensure that the nation’s diverse population is represented in the trial.
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: Britain's Johnson OKs 2nd vaccine dose sooner

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says second doses of coronavirus vaccines will be accelerated in response to the rise of the virus variant first identified in India. Johnson says people over age 50 can receive their second COVID-19 shot eight weeks after their first, rather than the previous...
Public HealthNew Haven Register

The Latest: Britain tests, vaccinates to contain variant

LONDON — Britain is deploying public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns to help contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens lockdown-easing plans. Cases of a strain first identified in India have more than doubled in a week. Government scientific advisers...
Politicsdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Britain calls on Israel to act proportionately

LONDON — The British government says Israel must ensure that its military activities against Hamas are “proportionate,” and it is deeply concerned by the destruction of media offices and other civilian targets in Gaza. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain is “in contact with our U.S and...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Which Countries Will Require Proof of Vaccination Before Travelers Enter?

The year 2020 featured mostly pandemic-approved road trips—low-contact trips filled with outdoor activities, and planning around COVID hot spots and negative tests—but plenty of people are itching for more international travel in 2021. While a COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for a "vaccination vacation" for summer travelers, uncertainty surrounds regulations and rules for each country.
IndustryBioMed Central

The clinical trials fighting COVID-19: platform and repurposed drug trials

In our blog for Clinical Trials Day 2020 we summarized the COVID-19 studies that had been registered so far at the ISRCTN registry. One year later and there are now over 170 COVID-19 studies registered. In this blog we look back at the results of the platform trials discussed in our first blog and a selection of the repurposed drug treatment trials that have launched since then.
Healthtucsonpost.com

Plea in SC seeks disclosure of clinical trials data

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking transparency in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial and post-vaccination data, including the recording and reporting of adverse events. The petition filed by Dr Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on...
Industrybiospace.com

Pfizer Commits to Bridging the Diversity Gap in Clinical Trials

The COVID-19 epidemic highlighted the disproportionate way the virus impacted minority communities across the U.S., increasing the calls for racial and ethnic diversity in clinical studies. While there has been a more significant push, a recent Pfizer clinical trials diversity report shows there is still a wide gap that needs to be bridged.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Clotting after COVID vaccine 'minuscule' in India

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The National Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee in its report submitted to the Union Health Ministry said that bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are "minuscule" and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Hacker Noon

6 Medical Blockchain Solutions for Clinical Trials

Clinical trials are a growing cross-section of modern medicine and pharmaceuticals, expecting significant growth in the coming years. The valuation of global clinical trials is $44.3B in 2020, with projected growth of 5.7% annually until 2028, show the models of Grand View Research. Clinical trials have several avenues of growth,...