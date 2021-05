No other state stood up to Donald Trump as much and as often as California. The nation’s wealthiest and most populous state sued Trump and his administration 110 times, spending over $40 million to defend against everything from weakened methane rules and the rollback of the National Environmental Policy Act to water favors for agribusiness. In perhaps the most significant clash, the EPA attempted to strip California of its right—enshrined in the Clean Air Act—to set its own rules on tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks. Nearly two dozen other states joined California in suing to block the move.