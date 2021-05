Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf tried to earn a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100m but, though he came up short, he was far from completely out of his league. No one in the NFL would argue with the fact that DK Metcalf is one of the athletic freaks in the league. At 6-4, 229 pounds, the now-Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2019. And we’ve all seen the play in which he ran down safety Budda Baker to prevent a score on an interception return.