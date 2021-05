“My greatest hope is that all of these societal issues are solved and my songs are irrelevant.” Nigerian-American comedian Ziwe lets out an earnest laugh alongside me as we discuss the satirical musical segments of her forthcoming A24 produced Showtime series ZIWE, a variety show in which the comedian is every episode’s musical guest. ZIWE’s pop music is a continuation of the political aims embedded in her debut 2018 EP Generation Ziwe. On it she critiques the myriad of injustices woven into the American social fabric. For example, in the EP’s leading single and all-around twerk anthem “Make it Clap for Democracy” Ziwe encourages Lady Liberty to “shake that ass.” Hilarious. But the lyrics also remind her listeners that Trump’s administration would gladly “disenfranchise every one of [us] hoes” by purging voter lists. On “Universal Healthcare,” the EP’s final track, Ziwe cogently asks over a trap beat “what the fuck is a deductible?” Premium Grade A+ question.