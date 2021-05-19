newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CEO massages business focus, leans into client network to manage through pandemic

By Jason Bolton
Posted by 
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Early last year, Massage on the Go was poised to expand its business — even internationally. Remote work and other office closures equaled folding up massage tables and looking for new ways to generate income.

www.bizjournals.com
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
979
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Massages#Ceo#Massage On The Go#Massage Tables#Client#Remote Work#Income
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Technologybostonnews.net

New client portal frees firms to focus on high-value activities

NEW YORK -MAY 17, 2021- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporate legal departments and law firms, has launched new and improved updates to its LienDesk system. LienDesk, designed to relieve the administrative burden of lien resolution, is the only online solution for managing healthcare liens from beginning to end.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Networking To Find Clients With Clubhouse, Zoom And LinkedIn

On my list of the top ten ways to attract high-paying clients, networking ranks number five. But the pandemic has left many wondering how networking makes sense these days. The only four ways that I believe rank higher on the list to attract high-paying clients are: hosting small-scale seminars, giving a speech at a client industry event, getting published with how-to articles in client industry publications, and doing volunteer work for client industry organizations (which is, in truth, a form of networking).
EconomyLaw.com

Want More Business? Stop Networking!

As we enter a post-pandemic environment, the path for private practice lawyers to attract new clients may be forever changed. With a newfound sense of what is truly important in life, clients and referral sources have less time and patience for superficial interaction and are looking for deeper connections. This mindset is translating into how lawyers need to develop business. The days of straightforward lead swapping are being replaced by a more meaningful approach known as relationship marketing.
HealthDOT med

Lean management decreases CT acquisition length, saves on exam time

Emory Healthcare is employing lean management principles to decrease CT acquisition time and save its radiological technologists hundreds of hours in performing exams. A method for managing and organizing work, lean management aims to improve a company’s performance, particularly the quality and profitability of its production processes. The hospital system found that implementing it brought the number of emergency CT exams completed within two hours up to 71% and saved it six weeks of annualized rad tech time.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

This Is How NLP Can Help Managers Better Understand Client Satisfaction

Marc Esteve is Visiting Professor at Esade and Director of the Esade Center for Public Governance (EsadeGov). When managers make strategic decisions, an important question that needs to be addressed is why and how their clients are satisfied. The corresponding answers need to be included in decision-making processes to increase user satisfaction. Clients’ written comments can be a useful source to achieve this objective. However, this strategy is too broad to incorporate all the factors influencing clients’ opinions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has proven to be one of the most efficient resources to extract key results from vast amounts of data. Despite being difficult to represent, digital technology has created new ways to collect user feedback (for example, by using topic models to aggregate and summarize large datasets of user opinions). Although traditional surveys are valuable tools in some areas, they present too many limitations to obtain representative and dynamic insights on user satisfaction. There are also many challenges related to the use of new digital algorithms to collect data, as they require certain expertise with data science. In a recent study, Radoslaw Kowalski, Slava Jankin, and I unpack how to analyze large pieces of written user feedback using natural language processing and explore how carrying out text analyses with machine learning can help managers make better decisions based on user satisfaction data.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Win Clients, Attend a Small Business Event in Person

Landing a corporate client is no easy task for a small business owner. However, if you do land a corporate client it will dramatically change the trajectory of your business. If your product or service passes the scrutiny of that first corporate client, other clients (small or large) are more likely to give you the opportunity to make your case with greater ease.
MarketsPosted by
Hacker Noon

Understanding the Business Valuation Logic of Apron Network

The core of traditional business project strategy is positioning, which is the consensus of the industry. The traditional theoretical framework for positioning strategy was first proposed by Michael Porter. These strategies, which are, cost leadership, differentiation and niche market competition, have become the most important strategic thinking in the past three decades.
Texas BusinessPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Digital agency LifeBlue's pandemic pivot helps clients, business expand in 2021

Despite setbacks, the changes made and lessons learned throughout a challenging 2020 have positioned LifeBlue for new growth, cofounder and owner Philip Blackmon said. Prior to the pandemic, the Plano-based digital agency that counts places like the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and Visit Dallas among its clients, was focused on helping draw people to physical experiences. It’s now focused on helping clients bring those experiences to the digital world, which has allowed LifeBlue to expand its team while setting itself up for increased revenue.
Public HealthNASDAQ

Why Businesses Need New Networks to Recover Post-Pandemic

Even before Covid-19 left many isolated at home, millions of workers across the country were struggling with loneliness -- so much so that a former U.S. Surgeon General called for an end to the “loneliness epidemic.”. “At work, loneliness reduces task performance, limits creativity, and impairs other aspects of executive...
Businessandnowuknow.com

TONE Networks Adds The GIANT Company as a Client

NEW YORK - There is strength to be found in both experience and diversity, and The GIANT Company seems to be of the same mindset. The retailer recently announced that it would be joining TONE Networks, an enterprise solution supporting the professional and personal development of female employees, to provide its team members with access to the company’s cutting-edge development platform. The content will be available via GIANT’s new learning platform, GIANT University, which was designed to help associates build their careers and grow.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Work-Life Balance and Flexibility: Why Coworking Spaces Are the Future

Coworking spaces bring together different businesses under the same roof. Employees of different firms get to interact with each other and extend their network beyond just the employees of their own company. Expanding your connections beyond a limited workgroup can have various benefits. You get to discover new opportunities and also if you wish to change your job, some of these contacts could even help you. Some of these contacts could even help you in setting up a new business if you wish to or help you with a new project of yours.
Softwarecpapracticeadvisor.com

Client Experience for Today – Practice Management for Today

Has your practice evolved to a new way of working, or are you doing things pretty much as you did a decade or more ago? Through the years, I have tried to show you a safe way to upgrade your practice tools with technology while still serving your client well and making a profitable living. If you have left your practice management system alone, it is time to upgrade to benefit from and enjoy the improvements available from these platforms.
BusinessSFGate

Annex Cloud Announces Partnership with Pyxis to Deliver Customer Retention-focused Loyalty Management Solutions to LATAM

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today it has expanded its partner ecosystem with the addition of Pyxis, an SAP Silver Partner providing ecommerce, customer experience and digital marketing systems integration for almost 10 years. Together, Annex Cloud and Pyxis will provide enterprise organizations with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to foster improved customer loyalty through hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer experiences—all leveraging first-party loyalty data.
Technologyehrintelligence.com

Modernizing Provider Network Management with an Integrated Approach

Existing provider network management solutions—often developed for a single purpose—are cobbled together, resulting in a disjointed combination of homegrown and legacy IT to support organizational needs such as credentialing portals and provider data analysis. However, this approach is not a long-term solution to provider network management and prevents payers from gaining an unbiased, unified view of provider performance. Relying on claims data alone is insufficient; organizations need robust, data-driven solutions for provider network management. In this whitepaper, we’ll explain the challenges of traditional provider network management and how a modern, end-to-end provider network management system can lay the foundation for more long-term, data-driven solutions.
Economykitces.com

Managing Client Variability As A Pathway To Scalable Efficiency

As financial advisory firms grow and accumulate more and more clients over time, the increased client load creates a growing pressure to find ways to be more efficient to scale the business. Yet the challenge is that with an ever-growing client base, where each different client has different needs – and where advisory firms often differentiate themselves by providing individualized and customized services to the differing needs of every client – it becomes increasingly difficult to systematize the business, precisely because the level of variability from one client to the next makes it difficult or impossible to scale efficiently.
HealthTimes Herald-Record

Mid Hudson women business owners make it work through the pandemic

Her customers kept her business afloat during the pandemic shutdown, said Nancy Lys, owner of Thank Goodness It’s Vegan. Despite the pandemic and all the restrictions, she said, her customers kept coming in. “I was rockin’ and rollin’ it,” Lys said. “They wanted me to stay open.”. Lys did well...