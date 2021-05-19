CEO massages business focus, leans into client network to manage through pandemic

Marc Esteve is Visiting Professor at Esade and Director of the Esade Center for Public Governance (EsadeGov). When managers make strategic decisions, an important question that needs to be addressed is why and how their clients are satisfied. The corresponding answers need to be included in decision-making processes to increase user satisfaction. Clients’ written comments can be a useful source to achieve this objective. However, this strategy is too broad to incorporate all the factors influencing clients’ opinions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has proven to be one of the most efficient resources to extract key results from vast amounts of data. Despite being difficult to represent, digital technology has created new ways to collect user feedback (for example, by using topic models to aggregate and summarize large datasets of user opinions). Although traditional surveys are valuable tools in some areas, they present too many limitations to obtain representative and dynamic insights on user satisfaction. There are also many challenges related to the use of new digital algorithms to collect data, as they require certain expertise with data science. In a recent study, Radoslaw Kowalski, Slava Jankin, and I unpack how to analyze large pieces of written user feedback using natural language processing and explore how carrying out text analyses with machine learning can help managers make better decisions based on user satisfaction data.