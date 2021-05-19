newsbreak-logo
Public Health

You'll Likely Need a COVID Booster Shot This Soon, FDA Official Says

By Kali Coleman
Best Life
Best Life
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

So you got your two COVID shots—or one, if you got Johnson & Johnson—but what now? Sure, being fully vaccinated gives you more protection against the virus and allows you to forgo many precautions, like mask wearing and social distancing in most situations; but experts don't expect just one or two shots to protect you from COVID forever. In fact, manufacturers for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are all already working on booster shots to help further protect you from this deadly virus as time goes on. And now, a top official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has an updated timeline for when you could be scheduling your COVID booster shot.

