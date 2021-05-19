Oceanfront mansion in Highland Beach flipped for $18M (Photos)

The Pearl Antonacci Group represented the sale of this townhome in Highland Beach, FL. Beautifully updated, two-story waterfront townhome in one of Highland Beach's most coveted gated communities, Boca Highlands features impact-resistant glass, a stunning new kitchen with white wood cabinetry, Quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances! Beachside living at its finest with a private beach club on the ocean and boat slips available right in your backyard! This spacious three-bedroom waterfront townhouse boasts over 2,100 sq ft of living space, a one-car garage, and a private balcony with views of the waterway. Boca Highlands offers resort-style amenities including tennis courts, a full-service boat marina, 24/7 gate-manned entrance, and a recently renovated beach club on the ocean with a swimming pool and spa, BBQ grills, and fully-equipped clubhouse.