The following Montana Technological University students have been placed on the Honor Roll, Dean's List, and Chancellor's List for the spring semester 2021 at Montana Technological University in Butte, Montana. Students are listed by hometown. A student who earns a 4.0 GPA is placed on the Chancellor’s List. Those earning a 3.5 GPA will receive recognition for being listed on the Dean’s List. A full‐time undergraduate student (enrolling in and completing a minimum of 12 credits) who earns a 3.25 GPA during the semester is listed on the semester Honor Roll.