How to Share a Ribeye Steak

Grilled steak, zucchini, tomatoes, and onion kebabs that are slathered in a fresh & citrusy chimichurri sauce. Simple, healthy, and delicious!. I was craving a healthy meal for dinner and decided to do these steak kebabs with chimichurri after finding the recipe online at Cooking Classy. I loved the combination of ingredients on the skewers and thought the chimichurri sauce sounded excellent. It’s great that you don’t have to marinate the meat & veggies prior to cooking–you just slather the sauce over the hot kebabs then serve. The meat was tender, juicy, & cooked just right and the veggies were crisp-tender & perfect but the real star of the show was the chimichurri sauce!!! YUM! These steak kebabs paired nicely with garlic rice and roasted asparagus. My family devoured the meal in minutes and I’ll be making it again soon.