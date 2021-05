Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a blunt piece of advice for social media users who say they are “missing the good old days” when they could share an opinion without the fear of offending anyone. “Don’t even think about signing up for Twitter,” he wrote. Known for his candid views and posts containing social commentary, the auto industry tycoon appeared to be alluding to the divisive nature of the social media platform where people argue passionately but often resort to using foul language to build their case and put down views that are not in line with their own.