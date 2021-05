The intensification of land use poses a major threat to biodiversity, including herbivorous insects and their host plants. If beetles, Orthoptera (grasshoppers/crickets), Heteroptera (true bugs) and Auchenorrhyncha (cicadas/leafhoppers/treehoppers/planthoppers/spittlebugs) specialize in only one or just a few plant species, they have to migrate or else they become locally extinct when their host plants disappear. On the other hand, if an insect can feed on a wide range of species, it is able to survive even if the number of plant species declines. The interaction of species from different groups of organisms is ultimately a decisive factor in ecosystem stability.