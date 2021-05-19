newsbreak-logo
Google discusses developing apps for folding devices, including Surface Duo

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Google I/O session discusses developing apps for folding devices, such as the Surface Duo. Google has several tools to simplify the process of developing apps for folding devices. These tools work with hinged devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and folding devices such as the Surface Duo. Foldable...

www.windowscentral.com
